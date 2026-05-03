Jannik Sinner has had a busy couple of weeks and he himself admitted that he is feeling tired, but his coach Simone Vagnozzi has given a positive update ahead of Madrid Open final and the upcoming Italian Open.

The Italian has played 22 matches in the space of two months as he was the last man standing at the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open and Monte Carlo Masters and 22 will become 23 when he takes on Alexander Zverev in the final of the Madrid Open.

There is history on the line as Sinner will become the first man to win five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles if he defeats Zverev in the Spanish capital, achieving a feat that eluded the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

After beating Athur Fils in the semi-final in Madrid, he admitted “it’s a good sign, of course, [when you reach finals] and at the same time you tend to get a little bit more tired” adding “there is also adrenaline a little bit what pushes me”.

His quotes raised a few alarm bells back home as the Italian Open gets underway only a few days after the conclusion of the Madrid final, but Vagnozzi insisted there is nothing to be concerned about ahead of the Rome tournament.

“We are where we want to be, Jannik is doing well. He’s recovered from some fatigue and is improving every day,” he told Italian media.

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If he does indeed win the Madrid Open, then he will be just one Italian Open and one French Open away from winning all the big events on the ATP Tour.

There is no doubt that Sinner is the player to beat, but Vagnozzi has a scary message for his rivals.

“Sinner hasn’t reached his peak yet,” he said before adding, “The most important thing about working with a player like Jannik is to have aspects to work on and we are doing it.

“We know how important the drop shot and the descents to the net are and on these aspects among others we went to focus to make Sinner a player from all over the field and I think we are succeeding, because we see that it improves every day.”

Sinner’s paths to possible glory in Rome and at Roland Garros have been given a boost as his main challenger Carlos Alcaraz will also miss those events due to a wrist injury.

“He [Alcaraz] was the favourite on clay. Now there’s a bit more pressure, but let’s try to forget about it,” the world No 1’s mentor said. “At Roland Garros he has seven matches to win, six in Rome, and one more in Madrid. Obviously, his injury is disappointing. These things happen: these guys always push themselves to the max.”