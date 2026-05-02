Ukrainian star Marta Kostyuk triumphed at the 2026 Madrid Open, and she chose not to mention Mirra Andreeva following her Russian opponent’s emotional runner-up speech.

In the final in Madrid on Saturday, Kostyuk defeated Andreeva 6-3, 7-5 to win her maiden WTA 1000 crown and the biggest title of her career.

Kostyuk’s victory in Madrid is her third WTA Tour title — and second in a row after she won the clay-court WTA 250 in Rouen last month. The 23-year-old is now on a 12-match winning streak.

Andreeva was vying for her third WTA 1000 crown after she won in Dubai and Indian Wells last year.

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Here is what the two WTA stars said in their speeches during the trophy ceremony in Madrid.

Mirra Andreeva

“I’d like to congratulate Marta and the team for this amazing win today and for how your clay season is going as well. You won two tournaments in a row. You’re playing very well. Congrats for the win today as well.

“Thanks to my team for always being there for me. I’m sorry. I promised myself I’m not gonna cry. I’m sorry. I’m just not gonna look at you because it’s easier like this… Thanks to my team for always being there for me and supporting me at all times, when it’s easy and when it’s hard.

“I know it’s sometimes maybe not easy to work with me. But I really appreciate all your support and everything you do for me. Thank you so much.”

Marta Kostyuk

“It feels unbelievable to stand here right now. It took me many years to reach this point. One word I think about right now is consistency. It’s showing up every day, no matter how hard it is. No matter how much you love or hate what you do. I’ve been doing that really well the past years I think.

“So I’m very proud of myself and my team. Thank you guys so much for being there for me. I think only we know how much we went through and how many times I wanted to give up. You kept me afloat. You pushed me to keep going. That’s why I’m here today.

“I wanna thank all my opponents that I played this week. Girls pushed me to the limit. One of the most unbelievable matches for me these weeks. Very special two weeks here.

“If you look at the stats up until last year, I think I was like 2-7 in Madrid. I never thought I’d be able to lift the title here. It was not my favourite tournament, for sure.

“But thank you to the crowd. It was unbelievable this week. You were supporting me so much every day. It wouldn’t be possible without you.”

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