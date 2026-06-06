Maja Chwalinska ‘doesn’t expect’ to receive a Wimbledon wildcard following her stunning French Open campaign, though an insider has offered insight into the likelihood of such a move.

The Pole became just the second qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles final, defeating multiple seeded opponents before falling to Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match.

Prior to her remarkable run in Paris, Chwalinska’s career-high ranking stood at world No 113. However, her run to the final will see her surge to a new career-high of world No 21.

Originally, the French Open finalist was expected to compete in Wimbledon qualifying, which takes place from June 22-25.

However, there has been growing debate over whether the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club could award her a wildcard, granting her direct entry into the singles main draw.

“I mean, that would be the news of the century. I honestly don’t expect it,” answered Chwalinska.

“But I mean I’ll see, I will treat it as a challenge. It’s a new surface, I don’t have much time.

“But I will give my all and we will see. I am excited. Grass is always a nice change.”

Latest Tennis News

Maja Chwalinksa describes Mirra Andreeva as ‘annoying’ after French Open final

Mirra Andreeva reacts to achieving ‘big dream’ with French Open title

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

The Pole had also been entered into the Lexus Ilkley Open, a WTA 125 event, but has opted to take a full week off before returning to competition.

“I am not going to play anything before Wimbledon, that’s for sure,” said Chwalinska.

“I need some time to recharge.

“Even before Roland Garros I said I needed a vacation so now it’s like three weeks that I am kind of like, not waiting because I wanted to be here, but I knew in the back of my head I am going for a vacation after the French Open.

“So I definitely need some time to recharge and I am only going to play Wimbledon this year.”

Prior to Chwalinska’s press conference, Tim Henman – former British No 1 and a board member of the All England Lawn Tennis Club – suggested that she has a strong chance of being awarded a wildcard.

“I think there is a pretty good chance,” he said during a segment on TNT Sports.

“I think she will be a great inspiration for other players who are inside the top 200, who are in the qualifying.

“They will be saying, well, if I keep putting in the hard yards and keep believing in myself, then you can have these exceptional results.

“The confidence and money she takes away to reinvest in herself is incredible, and I am sure it is not the last we have seen of her.”

The French Open finalist will also receive €1.4 million in prize money from her run in Paris – more than 14 times her total career earnings prior to the tournament.

Despite the life-changing nature of her breakthrough fortnight, Chwalinska is determined to remain grounded and focused on continuing her development.

“I guess I will see. It will be different, for sure. I think and I hope that I will adapt,” she responded.

“I definitely will work hard, as I am working hard. I will give my all to be better each and every day. I will see what the results will be.

“Definitely, I am very grateful for this time but it’s in the past now so I just need to continue to stay present and give my all to be a better player every day.”