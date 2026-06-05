Tennis legends Venus Williams and Mats Wilander have discussed Maja Chwalinska’s French Open heroics and made their predictions for the final.

Chwalinska, a 114th-ranked qualifier, has captured the hearts of tennis fans with her sensational run to the title match at Roland Garros.

The Pole lost only one set across her six main draw victories en route to the final after she won three qualifying matches without dropping a set.

The 24-year-old, who is making just her third Grand Slam main draw appearance, is the first qualifier to reach the final at the French Open.

Chwalinska will face world No 8 Mirra Andreeva in the championship match in Paris on Saturday.

Venus Williams, a former world No 1 and seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, backed Chwalinska to conclude her “Cindarella story” by stunning Andreeva.

French Open News

WTA Rankings Winners & Losers French Open: Rybakina closes in on Sabalenka; Andreeva, Chwalinska, Kostyuk climb; Gauff -3

Aryna Sabalenka is in ‘a terrible state’ after ‘quit tennis’ remark at Roland Garros

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

”It’s just like a dream watching her have so much joy, be so gracious and kind of be in this moment where she can’t even believe it,” said the American.

”She’s like trying to wake herself up. She’s come such a long way and it really is a Cinderella story.

“And I would like to say, that I picked her [to beat Diana Shnaider] to go to the final. How it works at this tournament, if you haven’t figured it out: you have to pick the person who is least likely, because this is the way it is the last two weeks (laughs).

“So, I have to pick her in the final. I’ve already picked my choice, and she’s the one. But also, it’s just so fun. I love watching, I felt so happy to see this moment.”

Speaking for Eurosport and TNT Sports after Chwalinska’s semi-final win, Wilander hailed the Pole’s game.

“She played so smart,” said the Swede. “It’s very refreshing to see someone play that style of tennis because people are hitting it much harder, as hard as they can. She plays with spin, drop shots and she really understands the game unbelievably well.

“The story of her being the qualifier and the first one to get to the final of Roland Garros is amazing, but it’s more than that.

“She has touched people’s hearts as she plays a style of tennis that people can understand. Tennis is a game of chess, it’s not a game of hitting it harder than each other. You’re trying to move each other around.”

The seven-time major champion went on to assess that Andreeva is a “huge favourite” to beat Chwalinska.

“Mirra Andreeva will be feeling really good about her chances,” said the former world No 1. “I’m sure it’s crossed her mind that, ‘Holy smokes, I am the favourite for the French Open and I am only 19 years old’

“She is the huge favourite and played an unbelievably solid match today. I love the mix between being really aggressive and playing really defensive. Her serve is a big weapon and her serve is brilliant.

“If she dares to hit the forehand like she did today, she is a really good player and future Grand Slam champion.

“If it will happen on Saturday… I believe, so but I was wrong with Shnaider vs Chwalinska as I thought Chwalinska would lose that match.”

READ NEXT: Maja Chwalinska +93 in WTA Rankings as she reacts to making Roland Garros history