Maja Chwalinska and Sonay Kartal ranking points and prize money after Wuhan Open final

Maja Chwalinska overcame Sonay Kartal in the final at the 2026 Wuhan Open, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did the duo collect?

In a final matchup no one would have predicted, world No 22 Chwalinska prevailed 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 against 170th-ranked Kartal on Sunday.

Both players were competing in their maiden WTA 1000 final, and Chwalinska’s victory saw her claim her first-ever WTA Tour title.

Chwalinska is just the fourth player to win their maiden career title at WTA 1000 level after Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Victoria Mboko.

The 25-year-old Polish star’s only previous final came at this year’s French Open, where she made a remarkable run as a qualifier.

In what was the first meeting between the pair, Kartal led 6-2, 2-0 after she broke in four of Chwalinska’s first five service games.

From that point, Chwalinska lost serve just once more and broke the 24-year-old Brit five times to complete an impressive turnaround.

More WTA Tour News

What Iga Swiatek told Maja Chwalinska at the net after losing the Wuhan Open semi-final

Iga Swiatek’s physio explains why she didn’t retire at the Wuhan Open despite having an injury

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Serving at 5-2 in the third set, Chwalinska converted on her third championship point after saving three break points.

Chwalinska defeated Mayar Sherif, Marie Bouzkova, Iva Jovic, Maria Sakkari and Iga Swiatek en route to the final in Wuhan.

Kartal earned wins against Anhelina Kalinina, Belinda Bencic, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina and Jelena Ostapenko during her run.

Maja Chwalinska and Sonay Kartal’s Wuhan Open ranking points

Chwalinska has secured 1,000 WTA ranking points for her triumph in Wuhan, which has increased her points total to 2,681.

This has lifted Chwalinska to a projected new career-high ranking of world No 12 in the Live WTA Rankings.

Kartal’s runner-up result has earned her 650 points, and this has seen her soar 120 places to world No 50 — six positions below her career-best ranking of 44th.

Wuhan Open ranking points breakdown

First round: 10

Second round: 65

Third round: 120

Quarter-final: 215

Semi-final: 390

Finalist: 650

Champion: 1,000

Maja Chwalinska and Sonay Kartal’s Wuhan Open prize money

Chwalinska has earned $665,000 (£503,338) in prize money for winning the title, while Kartal has secured $385,001 (£291,407).

Wuhan Open prize money breakdown

First round: $18,300 (£13,854)

Second round: $26,000 (£19,679)

Third round: $49,250 (£37,292)

Quarter-final: $98,500 (£74,574)

Semi-final: $197,000 (£149,168)

Finalist: $385,001 (£291,407)

Champion: $665,000 (£503,338)

READ NEXT: Iga Swiatek’s ranking points and prize money after Wuhan Open loss to Maja Chwalinska

