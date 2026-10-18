Maja Chwalinska: Everything the Polish star said after winning the Wuhan Open

Maja Chwalinska has spoken after she defeated Sonay Kartal in an enthralling three-set final at the 2026 Wuhan Open to claim her maiden title.

In a surprise championship match at the WTA 1000 event, Chwalinska fought back to earn a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory against Kartal after trailing 2-6, 0-2.

Chwalinska was playing only her second tour-level final following her loss to Mirra Andreeva in the French Open title match in June.

The 25-year-old Polish star was ranked 22nd at the start of Wuhan, while Kartal was the world No 170.

Here is everything Chwalinska and Kartal said during the trophy ceremony after the final.

Chwalinska:

“Hello everyone. First of all, congrats to Sonay for for a great week. You’re such an impressive player. I really love — I mean, I had chance to watch a few of your matches, and I was very impressed. And yeah, I wish you all the best. Really, I’m sure the great things are ahead of you.

“Yeah, I would like to thank everyone who made this tournament possible, so all the partners, title sponsors, sponsors, all the referees, supervisors, tournament director, ball kids, volunteers. Yeah, everyone you made us feel like home, so I think we all appreciate it

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“I would like to thank my team. Of course, my two coaches, my physio, for being with me this week, but every week. basically. Yeah, a few people are definitely watching at home, so they know who they are. Yeah, I’m very grateful for every person in my life, basically, so yeah, thank you so much.

“And last but not least, I would like to thank everyone who came today, but also during the week. You guys were incredible You’re so passionate about tennis and we really, really appreciate it.

“Thank you guys for for the crazy gift you gave us. Yeah, the energy, it means a lot. So I really enjoyed my time here. It was my first time, as well. Definitely not the last. And last, I love you Wuhan.”

Kartal:

“Firstly, I’ll start with Maja. That was one heck of a battle.

“Congratulations to you and your team. You’ve had an incredible year. I watched you at the French Open; I think everyone did. And yeah, I wish you all the best for the rest of the season.

“Secondly, it’s my first time here, and as a tournament, it’s unbelievable. The stadium that we get to play at, there are so many people that run this event that I’d like to thank — from everyone behind the scenes to the ball kids.

“It’s so tough for us on court, but they’re out here running around too, making our lives a heck of a lot easier, so I’ve absolutely loved my time here. It’s an incredible, incredible venue you have, and I can’t wait to be back next year.

“To play in an atmosphere like this, it’s a dream come true. Hopefully I can be in many more of these finals.”

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