Maja Chwalinska took her fairytale run at the 2026 French Open to new heights as she stunned Diana Shnaider to reach the final.

The Polish qualifier hit 32 winners to just 17 unforced errors in a stellar display as she upset world No 23 Shnaider 7-6(4), 6-4 in an enthralling semi-final.

The 24-year-old has now won nine consecutive matches for the loss of just a single set at Roland Garros — six matches in the main draw after navigating the three qualifying rounds.

Chwalinska is the first qualifier to reach the final at Roland Garros since the Open Era began in 1968, and only the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final after Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

The crafty left-hander will take on world No 8 Mirra Andreeva in the championship match on Saturday.

Having started the tournament as the world No 114, Chwalinska has soared 93 places to a projected new career-high position of 21st in the Live WTA Rankings.

In her on-court interview, Chwalinska said: “[It’s] like a dream honestly, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know what to say, I’m sorry, I’m just very happy.

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Asked how she feels physically and mentally, Chwalinska replied: “I mean not great – I won’t lie. It is so challenging to play against the best players in the world day by day. It is a Grand Slam, so you have to give your all and more. I am not complaining at all!

“I am crazy sometimes, but I try to stay composed as I know it is the best way for me. It helps me to play my best tennis, so that is what I am trying to do. Inside there is a storm with me.”

On whether she has any more secrets up her sleeve for the final, Chwalinska said: “I have played like eight matches here already or more. So there are no secrets.

“I watched Mirra Andreeva a bit playing before us, so I watched her game. It was incredible. It is just another great experience for me. I will, for sure, give my all – it is a Grand Slam final.”

Asked how she will prepare, she said: “Let me enjoy this moment for now.

“I just want to breathe a little and enjoy it today and then just recover as much as I can and be able to give my all.”

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