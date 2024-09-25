Maria Sharapova backs Coco Gauff after coaching split – ‘She knows there will be changes’

Maria Sharapova has backed Coco Gauff to have made the right call regarding her coaching split with Brad Gilbert.

World No 6 Gauff confirmed last week that she had called time on her partnership with Gilbert after 14 months together, during which she won her first Grand Slam singles title at the US Open.

The American also won the French Open women’s doubles title this summer and reached the last four in the Australian and French Open singles draws.

However, the split came following a difficult summer, where she failed to make the last eight of Wimbledon, the Olympics, and her US Open title defence.

News of Gauff’s decision has attracted huge attention, with speculation now high as to who the 20-year-old will employ next – and when she may make that decision.

However, speaking to Us Weekly, Sharapova – a Career Grand Slam winner – backed the American’s decision-making process.

“I think Coco has an amazing head on her shoulders and knows that there will be changes in her team throughout the years,” said Sharapova.

“What you need at a certain point in your career is not what you need later in your career. I was very fortunate with the teams that I had. I still remain very close to all of my coaches. They’re such big team members and they carry so much weight. A team is really important.

“It takes time to build trust and learn from [your team] and accept their advice. But it’s a fun journey.”

Splitting with a trusted and successful coaching figure after Grand Slam success is a scenario to which Gauff and Sharapova can both relate.

The Russian’s first three Grand Slam titles were won under the guidance of her father, Yuri, though she decided shortly after her 2008 Australian Open victory to move in a different direction.

She was just 20 at that stage, the same age Gauff is now.

Sharapova added: “At that point, I had just won my third Grand Slam.

“Perhaps in a different situation or [for] a different player, that wouldn’t be a time to stop with your coach or your father, but I just wanted to fly on my own.

“I wanted to figure things out. I was in my early 20s and I just felt ready, even though he still remained a big part of my career.”

Gauff is in action for the first time this week since her split from Gilbert, playing at the China Open in Beijing.

The American is the fourth seed at the WTA 1000 event and has received an opening round bye.

