Tennis icon Maria Sharapova has revealed her pick to win the women’s singles title at the 2025 US Open, and she did not go for Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka — the top two favourites.

Sharapova was honoured with a ring in Arthur Ashe Stadium on the opening day of this year’s US Open after being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

The hugely popular Russian star won 36 singles titles, including five Grand Slams, and spent 21 weeks as the world No 1 in a glittering professional career spanning from 2001 to 2020.

During the ceremony at the US Open, Sharapova said: “New York City, what a special place and special court.

“You people have made such an incredible impact on my journey and my career. I have had some of the most beautiful moments on this court and some of the most challenging.

“You’ve witnessed me grow up from being a young girl wearing an Audrey Hepburn-inspired night dress to now 19 years later accepting this beautiful ring and this amazing honour. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for making this event so special.”

In an appearance on the Today Show, Sharapova named Coco Gauff when asked who she thinks will win the US Open.

“You’re putting me on the spot, this was supposed to be an easy interview,” said Sharapova. “I want Coco.”

US Open News

Coco Gauff admits ‘it wasn’t the best’ as old problems resurface

The 9 women to defend the US Open title: Can Aryna Sabalenka join tennis icons?

Sharapova was introduced by tennis legend Serena Williams — her former rival — at her Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“Maria and I were once the fiercest of rivals. We had our differences. To the world, we were miles and miles apart, but the truth is we weren’t,” Williams said.

“We wanted the exact same thing at the exact same time: to be the very best. In our sport, only one person can walk away with the trophy, and what’s really wrong with wanting to be your best? Nothing. In fact, it’s what drove us. That’s what made our rivalry so electric and so iconic.”

“There are only a few players in my career who challenged me to be the very best, every single time we stepped out on the court. Maria Sharapova was one of them. Whenever I saw her name next to mine in the draw, I made sure I practiced harder.”

During her induction speech, Sharapova said of Williams: “It’s a gift to have someone who motivates you to reach those heights. And I’ll forever be grateful for bringing out the best in me.

“We both knew no other way than to fight our hearts out… We both hated to lose more than anything on this earth, and we both knew that the other was the biggest obstacle between ourselves and the trophy.”

READ NEXT: Mirra Andreeva backed in bold US Open prediction over Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek & Coco Gauff

