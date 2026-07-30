Over the past few seasons, the Canadian Open has become one of, if not the, least enticing Masters events on the ATP Tour calendar.

Novak Djokovic has shunned the event since 2018, while Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have avoided the North American event in the past two seasons.

The tournament went from the likes of Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal lifting the title in 2010, compared to Alexei Popyrin and Ben Shelton winning the event in the past two years.

There have been many theories as to why players don’t attend the Canadian Open, with the two-week Masters becoming the most common argument.

Others have argued that it makes the North American hardcourt swing simply too long for players, while the intense heat, and its proximity to Wimbledon have also been lobbied.

No matter the reason for top players deciding not to play the North American event, something needs to change and Mark Petchey believes he knows what.

Speaking on The Big T Podcast, the former coach of Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu believes the Canadian Open should be allowed to entice players with guarantees.

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“I honestly think the only fix for Canada on the ATP side is again to make a kind of separate rule for them, so that they can entice the top players with a guarantee,” he explained.

“Which obviously they they can’t pay guarantees at the thousand level because the bonus pool has been put in there to try and protect the tournaments.

“It’s not really for the players. It’s to protect the tournament so they don’t have to pay out more money if the top players don’t play,” he continued.

“But I’m almost of the opinion that Canada feels as though it’s going to be a difficult child syndrome for the ATP. And if you’re going to try and help them, you almost have to loosen the purse strings.”

The bonus pool is dished out to the top 30 players at Masters events to players who have played eight or more of the tournaments on the ATP Tour calendar.

The incentive fund, totalling $21.5 million, is dished out based on rankings points earned at those specific elite events. With Sinner’s withdrawal, he is one tournament away from no longer allowed to be considered for the bonus pool.

Sinner’s withdrawal does mean, however, that his bonus pool earnings for the 2026 season will come with a strict 25% reduction. But the monetary value is going to mean little to Sinner, as he has acquired millions already this season.