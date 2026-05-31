Marta Kostyuk believes Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka have been given a rotten schedule for their match together at Roland Garros.

Osaka and Sabalenka have been given a rare night session for their fourth round match at Roland Garros, the first time a women’s match at this position has been given that spot since 2023.

The multi-time Grand Slam champions have been rewarded for their star power with a spot on Philippe-Chatrier, with play set to start after 8pm French time.

In an interview with Laura Robson on TNT Sports and HBO Max, Kostyuk was asked to give her opinion on the landmark moment for women’s tennis.

More news from Roland Garros

Coco Gauff reveals what made ‘the difference’ in French Open upset loss to Anastasia Potapova

How Coco Gauff’s shock French Open exit affects WTA Rankings as American set for drop

Asked if she would like to play a night session like Osaka and Sabalenka, the Ukrainian curtley responded: “Never. I think this is the worst thing for athletes bodies to play night sessions.”

Kostyuk is very happy with her current position at Roland Garros, which has been demonstrated with her incredible performances so far at the Grand Slam.

“I’m very happy we play early,” she added. “I’ve been asking to play first since the beginning of the tournament. I love to play early. I would keep it for the boys. They can have it!”

Kostyuk defeated Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros to reach the quarter-finals of the French Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

The Ukrainian star dispatched the World No. 3 7-5, 6-1 to continue her near-spotless run at Roland Garros.

She has dropped just one set at the Grand Slam so far, against Katie Volynets, in her first round matches, which has continued her impeccable run on clay in 2026.

Kostyuk won Open de Rouen and the Madrid Open back-to-back earlier in the clay court swing, before withdrawing from the Italian Open with an injury.

That means the World No. 13 is yet to taste a defeat on the surface so far this season, with her victory against Swiatek marking her 16th win in a row.

She is the second player to confirm her place in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros, after Sorana Cirstea, who beat Xinyu Wang in straight sets.

Kostyuk will await the winner of Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina, both of whom she shares worrying head-to-head records against.

She has lost three straight matches against Bencic without picking up a single victory, although they have not played since the 2023 season.

As for Svitolina, Kostyuk has played just two matches against her compatriot. She lost at the 2018 Australian Open, but evened up the head-to-head by knocking Svitolina out of the Canadian Open in 2024.