Ukrainian star Marta Kostyuk has made some strong comments about Russian players ahead of her showdown with Mirra Andreeva at the 2026 French Open.

World No 15 Kostyuk will face eighth-ranked Andreeva, the top Russian player on the WTA Tour, in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Kostyuk defeated her Ukrainian compatriot Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the last eight on Court Philippe-Chatrier today.

In her on-court interview, Kostyuk made an emotional statement amid the ongoing conflict in her home country, which began with Russia’s invasion in 2022.

“First, I want to start with this historical match we played today with Elina. We had a very difficult night again in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv,” said Kostyuk.

“So many people dead. I want to give this match to Ukrainian people and to their resilience. Thank you. Slava Ukraini.”

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In her post-match press conference, Kostyuk was asked if she could understand why some Russian players may be reluctant to speak openly about the war due to possible repercussions.

“Listen, I know some people who have left Russia the moment the war began, who have sold all their business, who left everything behind because they just don’t agree with what their country is doing to other people,” Kostyuk replied.

“And this is their way of protesting it, so they basically just leave and either start their new life somewhere else, or publicly condemn it. There is a lot of public figures in Russia who have done it, and obviously they have no way to come back at this point. Maybe in the future. I don’t know.

“So there is a way, if you don’t agree, to kind of not live there. It’s just, you don’t agree with it, and that’s it.”

The 23-year-old added: “Majority of players don’t live in Russia. There is nothing that’s stopping you if this is something you don’t believe in, and clearly they are not thinking like this.

“And after four years, I think they’ve made it very clear whose side they are on. So this is their burden to carry, and this is what they live with. Not me.

“They are all grown-ups. They know what they’re talking about. They know what’s going on. They have phones. They have Instagram. They have news.

“I wish there was some more clear stance on what’s going on, especially when your country is killing other people.”

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