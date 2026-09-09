Night match at US Open with inset of Martina Navratilova

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has proclaimed that “something has got to give” as she weighed in on the late drama of Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open blockbuster.

Shelton prevailed 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) against Alcaraz in a thrilling US Open quarter-final lasting four hours and 28 minutes.

The 23-year-old American is through to his second semi-final at the New York Grand Slam, and he will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday.

The match started after 11pm on Tuesday and reached its conclusion at 3:33am on Wednesday — the latest finish time in US Open history.

In reply to a tweet about the US Open night session schedule from tennis writer Christopher Clarey, Navratilova called for change.

“Something has got to give… this is not ok and it is not normal … no other sport might start at 11 AM or 11 PM. In the same event,” the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote.

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The record-breaking Shelton-Alcaraz match was not the first contest at this year’s US Open that ended in the early hours of the morning.

Alexander Zverev’s five-set wins in the first and second round ended at 1:55am and 2:15am respectively.

In the women’s event, Sofia Kenin’s opening round victory over Venus Williams started at 12:13am — setting the record for the latest match start time in US Open history — and it finished just before 2am.

After the Kenin-Williams match, Navratilova discussed the scheduling issue on Sky Sports.

“It was the latest start for a women’s match ever. After midnight, and it could have been later. Tennis is the only sport that does this. I think it’s crazy,” said the former world No 1.

“I think they need to fix the night session. It’s too late. I think they should play men’s singles and then maybe a doubles match. If you do women’s singles you can still have another doubles match, or another women’s singles. You’ll see get four sets of play minimum.

“Even if you put the women’s match on first and it’s three sets, the guys start by 10pm. If a men’s match goes five sets, you start at midnight.

“You’re never on the court at midnight and you never start a match at midnight, so it’s counterproductive for everybody, spectators and the players.”

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