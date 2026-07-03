Alexander Zverev saluting the crowd after his second round win at Wimbledon 2026

Alexander Zverev is one of the heavy favourites to win Wimbledon this year, despite his ropey record at the grass court Grand Slam.

The German has never reached past the fourth round of Wimbledon, although he has been given a favourble draw at SW19 this year.

Zverev has been drawn in the opposite side of the draw to Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner, both of whom are the other two key favourites ot lift the trophy at Wimbledon this year.

The 29-year-old ended his long-wait for a Grand Slam by winning Roland Garros earlier this year, capitalising on the early exits of Djokovic and Sinner.

Without Carlos Alcaraz once again, Zverev remains one of the top contenders to win Wimbledon, particularly as he won’t have to play Sinner or Djokovic until the final at the earliest.

Navratilova believes Zverev’s Roland Garros victory will buoy him when it comes to his performances at Wimbledon this year.

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“I think not just confidence but that big weight off his back,” she said during an appearance on The Tennis Channel.

“You don’t have to answer that question anymore. And it gets tiring. You try to find new answers but you don’t have it,” contunued the multi-time Grand Slam champion.

Navratilova believes new-found confidence could help him get to the latter stages of Wimbledon, although he will need a few things to go in his favour.

She said: “But now he has that title. And I think on grass with the serve, if the forehand is cooking, as you said, it’ll be dangerous. But I think he’ll be hoping Frances [Tiafoe], or somebody, beats Taylor [Fritz] because he does not have a great record with him at all.”

Zverev’s recent record against Fritz is truly dreadful, with the German star losing against the American in seven straight matches, dating back to Wimbledon in 2024.

The most recently met in the semi-finals of the Halle Open, which Fritz won in three sets to reach back-to-back grass court finals, after he won the Stuttgart Open.

Zverev’s last victory against Fritz came at the Italian Open in 2024, when he beat the American in straight sets in the Masters quarter-final.

However, despite Zverev’s dreadful recent record against Fritz, he does actually hold two victories over the star at Wimbledon, which will surely give him some confidence at SW19 this year.

The World No 3 defeated Fritz at the Grand Slam in 2018 and 2021, so he will be hoping to replicate that form if they meet at this year’s event.