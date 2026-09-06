The US Open has been plagued by several issues this year, with many fans, pundits, and even players complaining about a myriad of things in 2026.

Ticket prices and influencers have dominated the headlines, with players frustrated with content creators distracting them during the matches.

Elsewhere, there have been numerous calls for rule changes at the US Open with serving changes, let cord rules, and the order of play coming under fire.

Leading the charge for the US Open to introduce a curfew at Flushing Meadows is Martina Navratilova, who is unhappy about how late the Grand Slam goes on.

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Three of the six night sessions at the US Open so far have finished after 2am, with top seed Alexander Zverev being forced to play until the early hours.

The earliest finish at the tournament has been 11:15, with all the five other nights finishing after midnight.

US Open 2026 finish times

Night one: 2:01 am finish

Night two: 12:26 am finish

Night three: 1:55 am finish

Night four: 11:15 pm finish

Night five: 2:15 am finish

Night six: 2:07 am finish

On social media, Navratilova questioned the Grand Slam’s order of playing, suggesting: “This is not sustainable” on a post about the late finishes.

This is not the first time Navratilova has questioned the US Open order of play either.

“It was the latest start for a women’s match ever,” said Navratilova when talking about Sofia Kenin’s epic battle with Venus Williams on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“After midnight, and it could have been later. Tennis is the only sport that does this. I think it’s crazy,” she continued. “I think they need to fix the night session. It’s too late.”

Navratilova even came up with an idea for the US Open to finish later.

“I think they should play men’s singles and then maybe a doubles match,” she said. “If you do women’s singles you can still have another doubles match, or another women’s singles. You’ll see get four sets of play minimum.

“Even if you put the women’s match on first and it’s three sets, the guys start by 10pm. If a men’s match goes five sets, you start at midnight.

“You’re never on the court at midnight and you never start a match at midnight, so it’s counterproductive for everybody, spectators and the players.”

The Australian Open and the US Open are the biggest culprits of late-night action for the players. Wimbledon and Roland Garros both have a curfew.

Perhaps after this year’s tournament, the US Open will be thinking about doing similar.