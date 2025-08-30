Mats Wilander believes world No 2 Carlos Alcaraz is the ‘man to beat’ at this year’s US Open, based on his level so far, labelling him ‘focused’ and ‘pretty perfect’ after three rounds.

The Spaniard cruised through to a fourth last 16 at the US Open with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 victory against Italian Lucas Darderi, having not dropped a set in the matches prior.

Coming into the tournament, Alcaraz had won 30 of his last 31 matches, having last lost in the Wimbledon final to Jannik Sinner.

“Alcaraz is playing extremely well,” said Wilander, a former world No 1, whilst contributing to TNT Sports.

“He’s unbelievably focused, the movement is just so good it seems impossible to hit the ball past him.

“His forehand, he said himself is not perfect, to me it looks pretty perfect, and he is serving well.

“Early in the tournament, for once, he looks like the man to beat.”

Sinner, who is the defending champion, is many people’s favourite, having – like the Spaniard – not dropped a set.

Alcaraz will next face world No 82 Arthur Rinderknech, after the Frenchman battled back from a set down to fellow countryman Benjamin Bonzi.

Earlier in the tournament, Rinderknech had survived a five-set clash with Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The world No 2 has met the Frenchman on three occasions, victorious in all, but with two of those encounters ending in a deciding set.

Their closest match ended 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3) at the Queen’s Club in 2023, a victory which, eventually, helped propel Alcaraz to his first Wimbledon title.

“Rinderknech has a big serve and big game,” analysed the Swede.

“He can rush Alcaraz, maybe take the second serve return and come to the net, maybe hit the ball really hard down the middle and come to the net, do something that will surprise Alcaraz.

“I think he has a chance to at least win a set.”

Despite having much success at the US Open – reaching the last eight on his first appearance at just 18 and lifting the title in 2022 – his straight-set defeat to Botic Van de Zandschulp last year has left a lasting impact on Alcaraz.

The Spaniard has made a point to refer to that loss during nearly every interview at this year’s edition of the New York Grand Slam.

“I’m just trying not to do the same things as last year,” Alcaraz analysed, after his third-round victory.

“Trying to improve and do the things much better. Every time that I step on the court, I’m just locked in from the first point until the last one.

“I’m taking last year as motivation coming into this year, be more hungry, ambitious to do great things here.

“This is a place that I love playing. The energy is crazy, so I’m just trying to feel the love and the energy from the people much more and playing as much matches as I can, that motivates me.”

Similarly to Wilander, Alcaraz believes Rinderknech will provide a difficult hurdle to overcome, given their history.

“He’s really difficult to play against, really aggressive, big serve, trying to go to the net,” analysed the Spaniard.

“So it’s going to be really difficult, but as I said, I’m just trying to be focused on myself, that I’m playing great tennis, and I’m feeling really comfortable physically, mentally, and just feeling the ball really well.

“I will try to think just about my goals, about myself, and let’s see, but it’s going to be a really interesting one.”