Carlos Alcaraz’s return to tennis at the US Open is one of the biggest talking points of the entire Grand Slam, with many wondering if his fitness will get in the way of his attempt to win the eighth major of his career.

The Spaniard has been out-of-action since April, when he suffered a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open.

That injury kept him out of Roland Garros and Wimbledon, as well as several Masters 1000 events on the ATP Tour calendar.

The star’s return at the US Open has many question marks, although he has been buoyed by the withdrawal of world No 1 Jannik Sinner in New York.

Despite his inactivity on the ATP Tour, Mats Wilander is tipping Alcaraz to do very well at Flushing Meadows this year, under one condition.

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Speaking to Eurosport, Wilander said: “I don’t know who Alcaraz will face in the first two rounds, but if you give him three matches, he’ll stay in the tournament and might play the best tennis of his career.”

Alcaraz is the second seed at the tournament, so he will not have to play another seeded player until the third round at the earliest at the US Open.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard will have an almighty target on his back, so he will be hoping to get a kind draw in the early stages of the Grand Slam.

Alcaraz has only exited the US Open in the early stages once and that came in the 2024 season, when he was defeated in the second round in New York.

The Spaniard was beaten in straight sets by Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2024 event, but his record outside of that surprise is very good in New York.

He’s reached the quarter finals or later in his four other appearances at the US Open, which includes two Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows.

In fact, Alcaraz currently holds an Open Era record at the US Open, such is his dominance at the New York Grand Slam.

Alcaraz’s winning ratio of 89% is the best in men’s tennis at the US Open, with the Spaniard standing above the likes of Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Jimmy Connors.

No matter the fitness of the Spaniard, you simply cannot rule out the world No 1 when it comes to winning the US Open this year.

Alcaraz will find out his fate at the US Open when the draw is made on Thursday, 27th August and the main draw for the Grand Slam begins on Sunday, 30th August.