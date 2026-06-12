Tennis great Mats Wilander has doubled down on a bold claim he made about Alexander Zverev before the German’s French Open triumph.

Zverev defeated Flavio Cobolli in five sets in the championship match at Roland Garros last week to secure his maiden Grand Slam title.

Prior to the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner had won the last nine majors between them since the start of 2024.

Speaking before the French Open final, Wilander claimed that Zverev could form a new Big Three with Sinner and Alcaraz if he won the title.

“Jannik and Carlitos might want to be careful,” said the Swede.

“We could soon start talking about a Big Three, where he (Zverev) would definitely have a place.”

The former world No 1 added: “If he (Zverev) wins this Sunday, it wouldn’t surprise me if he wins five or six more (Grand Slams).”

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Speaking to L’Equipe after Zverev lifted La Coupe des Mousquetaires, Wilander revealed he stands by what he said.

“I said before the final that we could start talking about a Big 3 if Zverev wins, and I stand by that. Because it’s all about confidence,” said the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

“And the fact that he (Zverev) thought he had no chance against them (Sinner and Alcaraz). We should see him play more aggressively.

“And if he does, he’ll beat Sinner and Alcaraz… occasionally. This is different from anything he’d ever seen before, in his mind until then.

“They’ll realise, ‘Okay, here comes Sascha.’ He’ll improve because he works so hard, he’s such a professional, so they’ll have to keep improving too. That means the level will keep rising.

“With players like Joao Fonseca and Jakub Mensik coming up behind him, it will get better and better every year, which could be incredible for our sport.”

Speaking on TNT Sports and Eurosport after Zverev’s win, Wilander spoke about the impact of winning a maiden major title.

”It makes it seem possible that you can win another one, that’s the first thought – ‘wow, I can do it, it wasn’t that hard’. During the match it’s hard, but when you win it you feel so confident and you think ‘I did it’,” Wilander said.

”That is actually what I felt, and then I lost the next one in the final, and then things changed completely.”

Zverev is next scheduled to compete at the grass-court ATP 500 tournament in Halle, which will begin next week.

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