Meet the 21-year-old rising ATP star who could be set to take tennis by storm next year

Arthur Gea has become one of the stories of the Shanghai Masters, as the rising Frenchman has reached the quarterfinals of a Masters tournament for the first time in his career.

Gea has beaten Ben Shelton and Jakub Mensik to reach the last eight of the Shanghai Masters, where he will await Hubert Hurkacz or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The star’s straight sets victory against Shelton was the first top 10 win of his career and he earned big praise from the American following the match.

“I got outplayed today,” Shelton said after losing to Gea 7-6(5) 7-6(3) in the second round of the Shanghai Masters. “The guy played better than me.”

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But it should not be a surprise that Gea has enjoyed his breakout event at Masters level, as he has been producing terrific displays across the 2026 season.

Gea claimed his first ATP title earlier this year at the Los Cabos Open, as he defeated the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Coleman Wong, and Francisco Cerundolo to win his maiden tournament.

He followed that up by reaching the second week of the US Open for the first time in his career.

The Frenchman entered the Grand Slam as a lucky loser, but he managed victories against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Zachary Svadja, and Michael Zheng before losing to Botic van de Zandschulp.

Gea has also made his main draw debut at two other Grand Slam events this year, at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

In Melbourne, Gea stunned Jiri Lehecka in the first round to reach the second round for the first time in his career. He was beaten in a five set epic by Stan Wawrinka.

In Paris, meanwhile, the Frenchman was made his Roland Garros main draw debut as he was beaten in straight sets in the first round by Karen Khachanov after receiving a wildcard at his home Grand Slam.

As a result of his recent performances over the months, the star has made his top 50 debut in the ATP Tour rankings and there is every chance he could continue that rise before the season ends.

With the star still going strong in Shanghai, and the European indoor circuit to come, there could be a chance Gea earns seeded entry into the Australian Open by the time the first Grand Slam of the 2027 season comes around.

At just 21 years old, we could be looking at one of the next big things on the ATP Tour and there is every chance he can kick on in the 2027 season.