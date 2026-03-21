One area of Alex Eala’s game has been described as “world-class”, and the Filipina star has also been told that her serve is the shot she can improve the most.

Eala overcame world No 53 Laura Siegemund 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3 in her opening match at the 2026 Miami Open, and she will face 50th-ranked Magda Linette in the third round.

The 20-year-old rose to her career-high ranking of world No 29 earlier this week, and she holds a 13-7 record in 2026 after an impressive start to the season.

In a segment broadcast on Tennis Channel from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, WTA star Danielle Collins and former ATP world No 5 Jimmy Arias discussed Eala.

Collins, who reached her best ranking of world No 7 in 2022, praised Eala and highlighted her ability to absorb pace.

“She has come craftiness up her sleeve,” said the 32-year-old American.

“She is just someone that I’m obviously very impressed with. Her ability to absorb is world-class.”

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Asked what Eala can improve, Arias said: “Well, the serve. She doesn’t have much on the second serve. She is a lefty, so if she can just get the serve wider…

“You have to have the kinetic chain perfectly working from the ground all the way up through the serve, and I don’t think she does have much from the legs that’s helping her get a little extra power.”

Collins agreed, adding: “The second serve definitely can sit up at times, it’s a little bit slower-paced, so it gives people an opportunity to step in against her, and then it’s a bit of a tug of war battle. So she can get some more pop on that serve.”

Asked if improving the serve will be an “easy fix” for Eala, Collins said: “I think it’s a little bit more difficult.

“I think for a lot of players it either comes naturally or it doesn’t, and when it doesn’t, it becomes a little bit more challenging because you really have to get dialled in to getting the technique down.

“Really focusing on trying to build the physical strength with your legs, with your shoulder, to be able to produce that type of power.”

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