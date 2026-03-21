Joao Fonseca made a distinction between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner after losing to the former at the 2026 Miami Open.

The 19-year-old Brazilian was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by world No 1 Alcaraz in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami.

It was Fonseca‘s first match against the 22-year-old Spanish superstar, and it came shortly after he lost 7-6(6), 7-6(4) to Jannik Sinner in Indian Wells in his first encounter with the world No 2.

In his press conference after his defeat to Alcaraz, Fonseca was asked if he is already getting used to playing the top players on big courts.

“Well, I think they (the matches against Alcaraz and Sinner) helped me to understand difference types of games,” said the world No 39.

“I think Alcaraz has more arsenal than Sinner. Sinner is more like a robot that just kills the ball and does everything perfect.

“And Carlos, he can do everything. He can do with topspin, he can fire the ball, he has good movement. He goes to the net. He has everything. And it’s more difficult to understand the game. He breaks a lot your rhythm.

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“I was not serving well, he was returning good the second serves. He got more used on the court. This I felt a lot. He got an early break in the beginning of first set and beginning of the second set, and then he played his game, with good shots, going to the net and approaching.

“So yeah, I think Jannik’s game helped me to enter the court with no fear, trying to play my game.

“But I think I didn’t got the opportunities that I had, and of course he played good. He’s No 1 in the world. But I need to think about my mistakes and try to improve.”

Fonseca added: “He (Alcaraz) has most of everything. So you don’t know what’s coming, and if it’s coming serve, serve and volley, if it’s going serve wide and do a plus-one shot, you kind of don’t know.

“So that’s the difficulty of playing against him. You need to almost play a perfect match.

“It was a fun match. Carlos, he played some amazing shots. It was entertaining, and I think was good for the crowd.”

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