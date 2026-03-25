Frances Tiafoe has spoken about his mentality and looked ahead to his quarter-final showdown with Jannik Sinner at the 2026 Miami Open.

The 28-year-old American overcame world No 53 Terence Atmane 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the fourth round at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday.

Tiafoe saved two match points en route to beating world No 13 and defending Miami champion Jakub Mensik 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(11) in the third round.

The world No 20 started his campaign at the Masters 1000 tournament with a 7-6(1), 6-1 victory over Arthur Cazaux.

He will take on world No 2 Sinner in the last eight in Miami on Thursday. Sinner has won nine straight matches without dropping a set across Indian Wells and Miami as he chases a Sunshine Double.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, Tiafoe explained his mindset of making his opponents earn everything.

“I’m relying on suffering,” said Tiafoe. “No freebies, no free lunches. If they’re going to get over the line, let them go and earn it. And sometimes you gotta see what happens; guys are nervous too.

ATP Tour News

Juan Martin del Potro issues candid verdict on who can rival Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner ‘knows the scenarios’ in No 1 battle with Carlos Alcaraz

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“It’s so easy to be internal, but however you’re feeling… if you’re feeling tired, he’s probably tired too, you know, when preparation is there. And if you’re nervous, he’s definitely nervous as well.

“So you’ve gotta put that in effect sometimes, and I think I’m doing a good job of that.”

Tiafoe, who holds a 1-4 record against Sinner, spoke about his upcoming encounter with the Italian star.

“Super excited. I think last time we played was final in Cincinnati [in 2024], and I had some looks there in the first [set], and that was after, also, a long week for me,” the former world No 10 said.

“So I’m excited to get out there and see what he’s looking like. I love these type of matches, man. And it’s gonna be a good one. That’s all I can say (smiles). It’s gonna be a good one.”

Asked if he uses visualisation before a match like this, Tiafoe said: “Yeah, 100%. I definitely take a second and think about the positive things that may go on in the match.

“A lot of times as of late, I close my eyes and think about shaking the guy’s hand with the win. Thinking about positive plays that are going to help me win.

“Kind of putting myself in that position before it already happens — I think is very real, and I think manifestation is monumental.”

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner extends stunning record at Miami Open and matches Federer, Djokovic and Alcaraz

