Reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek has announced her split from coach Wim Fissette following a disappointing run of form.

World No 3 and six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek was beaten in her opening match of the Miami Open last week, falling to a 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 loss to compatriot Magda Linette at the WTA 1000 event.

That defeat piled the pressure on the 24-year-old after a disappointing start to the year by her own high standards, and the Pole has now decided to part ways with Fissette, her coach since October 2024.

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The partnership between Swiatek and Fissette did not initially get off to the easiest start, with the former world No 1 not reaching a final across the first six months of 2025.

She memorably dropped down to eighth in the WTA Rankings after her French Open semi-final loss, ending a 26-match unbeaten streak at the event, though then sensationally bounced back across the summer.

Under Fissette’s guidance, the Pole reached the Bad Homburg Open final on grass before a staggering run to the Wimbledon title, claiming her sixth major with a double-bagel win over Amanda Anisimova.

Swiatek’s form across the summer continued with victory at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open and WTA 500 Korea Open, also reaching the last eight of the US Open.

However, her form and results have dipped noticeably in the six months since then, with Swiatek not reaching a WTA Tour final since winning her 25th tour-level title in Seoul last September.

The Pole’s loss to Linette in Miami was the first time in 73 events that she had lost her opening match at any tournament, and with growing concerns about her game, she has now ended her partnership with Fissette.

Swiatek confirmed her split from the Belgian with a social media post, also confirming that the rest of her team remained unchanged for now.

She wrote: “Sometimes life and sport bring moments like this… Miami was challenging for me. I feel disappointment, bitterness and responsibility for my performance on the court of course. I’ve also learned a lot of important lessons and I think that’s very human.

“That being said, after many months of working together with my coach @fissettewim I’ve decided to take a different path. It was an intense time full of challenges and many important experiences. I’m grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together – including one of my biggest dreams in sport.

“Wim, thank you for this time and for the lessons I’ve learned thanks to you. I wish you all the best – both professionally and personally.

“The rest of my team remains unchanged. I know there are many questions, but I’ll let you know what’s next at the right time. I’m taking a moment to take care of myself, process this experience, and prepare for a new chapter. Simply, step by step, because as I often say – it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“Thank you for your support. See you soon.”

What next for Swiatek?

Swiatek is not set to return to action until the Women’s Stuttgart Open in April, giving her around three weeks away from tennis until her competitive return.

The Pole lifted the title at the tournament, a WTA 500 event on indoor clay, back in 2022 and 2023, though fell in the semi-final in 2024 and the quarter-final in 2025.

Swiatek’s quarter-final loss in 2025 to long-time nemesis Jelena Ostapenko started what was a disappointing clay season by her own standards, with the world No 3 not lifting a title on the surface that she had dominated in previous years.

She was thrashed by Coco Gauff in the semi-final of the Madrid Open and knocked out in round three of the Italian Open by Danielle Collins, before her French Open reign was ended by Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set semi-final defeat.

Last year’s results mean that she will face slightly less pressure during the clay swing this year, but all eyes will be on whether and when she brings in a new permanent coach, and when she can return to form.

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