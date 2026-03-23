Seeds Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina and Iva Jovic were among the latest group of players to exit the Miami Open and Italian Paolini will be hit hardest in terms of ranking points dropped.

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Paolini lost a tight third-round contest against Jelena Ostapenko as the Latvian won 5-7, 6-2, 7-5 and the 2017 French Open winner’s reward is a last-16 clash against Hailey Baptiste after the American also caused an upset.

The unseeded Baptiste stunned ninth seed Svitolina 6-3, 7-5 to reach the fourth round of a WTA 1000 tournament for the first time in her career while the 18th-seeded Jovic lost in the battle of the rising star as the 18-year-old was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by 21-year-old qualifier Talia Gibson.

Others who exited in the third round on Sunday were 15th seed Madison Keys, who was beaten in three sets by Zheng Qinwen, 27th seed Marta Kostyuk went down in two sets against Elena Rybakina and 26th seed Leylah Fernandez was beaten in straight sets by Jessica Pegula.

WTA Ranking Points Earned/Dropped

With the WTA using a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings, players have to defend points they earned from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

In other words, they drop the points they earned last year at the start of a tournament and then they earn points for every win.

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World No 7 Paolini reached the semi-final in 2025 which meant she was defending 390 while players who reach the third round earn only 65 points. It means the Italian will drop 325 points, leading to a one-place drop in the Live Rankings to No 8.

Svitolina, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No 7 despite her third-round defeat as the Ukrainian had only 120 points to defend so she dropped only 55 points, helping her to edge ahead of Paolini.

Teenager Jovic didn’t play at the Miami Open in 2025 so she was defending 30 points from her 18th-best result while she earned 65 points for reaching the third round, meaning she goes home with +35, helping her to move one place up to No 16 in the Live Rankings.

2025 Australian Open champion Keys, meanwhile, equalled her result from 2025 as did Fernandez while Kostyuk is -55 as she lost a round earlier in 2026.

Prize Money Earned

Players earn $61,865 each for reaching the third round of the Miami Open and, of course, for some it’s a drop in the ocean as Svitolina’s career earnings were $28m before the start of the WTA 1000 event in Florida, Keys was on $25m and Paolini on $15m.

Meanwhile, Jovic had earned $1,757,381 so that $62K will be a welcome boost.