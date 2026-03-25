Victoria Mboko was as impressive as always at the Miami Open, though the Canadian saw her campaign end at the hands of Karolina Muchova in Tuesday’s quarter-final showdown.

Tenth seed Mboko had breezed past Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Zakharova before a battling three-set win against Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round, though she was then beaten 7-5, 7-6(5) by Czech ace Muchova in the last eight.

With the dust beginning to settle on the Canadian’s campaign, we look at the prize money and ranking points that she will take home from the event.

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What ranking points did Mboko earn?

Significant ranking points are on offer in Miami, with this year’s women’s singles champion set to take home 1,000 points for her WTA Ranking.

Mboko was assured of 10 points merely by entering the tournament, though she moved to 65 points for reaching the third round, and then 120 points for reaching the fourth round.

By defeating Andreeva and reaching the quarter-final of the event, where she fell to Muchova, the Canadian finishes her singles campaign on 215 ranking points.

The 19-year-old had 35 points to defend for reaching the second round in 2025, meaning she has attained a net gain of 180 ranking points from the tournament.

Mboko is projected to hold 3,531 points next Monday, and will remain as the world No 9 unless Muchova goes on to lift the title.

What prize money did Mboko earn?

This year’s women’s and men’s singles champions will both take home an impressive $1,151,380 in winnings for lifting the Miami Open title, with not-insignificant prize money available across the draw as a whole.

Receiving a bye into the second round, Mboko was assured of at least $36,110 in prize money from Miami, though she then guaranteed herself at least $61,865 for reaching round three.

Victory in round three saw her sit on $105,720 in prize money for the tournament, and after ultimately reaching the last eight, she will take home $193,645 in winnings from her singles campaign.

What did she earn for her doubles campaign?

Mboko was also in doubles action at the Miami Open this year, competing alongside rival and close friend Andreeva in the women’s doubles draw.

The pair upset eighth seeds Ellen Perez and Demi Schuurs in the opening round, though they then withdrew from a round-two contest against Jessica Pegula and Storm Hunter.

By reaching the second round, both Mboko and partner Andreeva will earn 120 points for the WTA doubles ranking.

As a pair, they will be awarded $35,700, which will be split equally across both players.

That means that Mboko will take home $17,850 for her doubles campaign, which means a combined total payout of $211,495 when added to her singles prize money.

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