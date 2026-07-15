The alarming statistic for Aryna Sabalenka in 2026 that she must address

Aryna Sabalenka has been head and shoulders above everyone else in the rankings for two years, but not everything has been smooth sailing for the World No 1.

The star has not been as dominant as she once was in 2026 and it’s been showcased at the three Grand Slams already this year.

Sabalenka is yet a major in 2026, having lost in the final of the Australian Open, the semi finals of Roland Garros, and the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

The star has worrying proved she is beatable across the year and another worrying statistic has emerged for Sabalenka as we enter the second half of the season.

Sabalenka had tended to demolish her opponents on court, but that has not been happening this year. The star has won only nine sets this season by a scoreline of 6-0 or 6-1.

Most sets won 6-0 or 6-1 in 2026 on the WTA Tour:

Mirra Andreeva – 20

Iga Swiatek – 20

Coco Gauff – 18

Iva Jovic – 17

Diana Shnaider – 16

Elina Svitolina – 16

Aryna Sabalenka 9

She is a way off some of her biggest rivals on the WTA Tour, including Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva, who top the list with 20 sets apiece by the scoreline of 6-0 6-1.

Another worry for Sabalenka is suffering bagels herself in recent months. The World No 1 was beaten 6-0 in the deciding set against Jessica Pegula in Berlin, which came shortly after the same scoreline was suffered in the semi finals of Roland Garros to Diana Shnaider.

It appears Sabalenka’s stranglehold over the WTA Tour is becoming looser and looser with every passing month and it’s something you desperately needs to address.

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Just 407 ranking points split her and Elena Rybakina in second place, although the Kazakhstani player has failed to really hit consistent form since her Australian Open victory.

Nevertheless, an entire calendar year without a Grand Slam victory is a major worry for Sabalenka, so her is her inability to dispatch her rivals comprehensively.

If she does not find a way to become more dominant once again, which we have seen over the past two years, then there is every chance she will end this season without World No 1 status.

Sabalenka is defending 2000 points at the US Open, so that could be a major chance for a very big swing at the top of the rankings.

On a brighter side, Sabalenka did not play the Canadian Open last year and she was defeated in the quarter finals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open.

That means she could stave off her rivals at the top of the rankings with good performances at those two Masters events.