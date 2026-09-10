Mirra Andreeva and Qinwen Zheng’s respective campaigns at the 2026 US Open ended at the quarter-final stage, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did the duo earn?

Zheng, a former world No 4 who is currently ranked 121st, was defeated 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 by second seed Elena Rybakina on Wednesday.

The Chinese star earned wins against Kristina Liutova, Yulia Putintseva, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek to reach the last eight at Flushing Meadows for the third time.

The 23-year-old also earned three victories in qualifying to enter the main draw at the New York Grand Slam.

Fifth seed Andreeva, meanwhile, was beaten 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 by No 4 seed Coco Gauff in the fourth and final women’s quarter-final.

The 19-year-old Russian defeated Janice Tjen, Eva Lys, Nikola Bartunkova and Anastasia Potapova to reach her first-ever US Open semi-final.

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Mirra Andreeva and Qinwen Zheng’s US Open ranking points

Andreeva and Zheng have each collected 430 WTA ranking points for reaching the quarter-finals at the year’s final major.

Having began the US Open at her career-high ranking of world No 5, Andreeva remains fifth in the Live WTA Rankings, and she has increased her points total by 300 to 5,743.

Zheng started the tournament ranked 121st, and she has soared to 52nd in the Live Rankings having boosted her points tally by 470 to 1,083.

US Open 2026 WTA ranking points breakdown

First Round: 10

Second Round: 70

Third Round: 130

Fourth Round: 240

Quarter-finals: 430

Semi-finals: 780

Finalist: 1300

Champion: 2000

Mirra Andreeva and Qinwen Zheng’s US Open prize money

Andreeva and Zheng have both earned $780,000 in prize money for their runs to the final eight at Flushing Meadows.

US Open 2026 WTA prize money breakdown

First Round: $190,000

Second Round: $190,000

Third Round: $290,000

Fourth Round: $480,000

Quarter-finals: $780,000

Semi-finals: $1.45 million

Finalist: $2.8 million

Champion: $5.5 million

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