Mirra Andreeva has reacted after she crushed Marta Kostyuk in the semi-finals at the 2026 French Open to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.

The world No 8 delivered an impressive display to earn a 6-1, 6-3 victory over 15th-ranked Kostyuk on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros.

Andreeva won 10 of the first 12 games of the match to build a 6-1, 4-1 lead before Kostyuk broke her for the first time to get back on serve at 3-4 in the second set.

The 19-year-old weathered this fightback from Kostyuk, though, as she broke her Ukrainian rival for the fifth time to take a 5-3 lead before sealing a convincing win.

Andreeva’s win ended Kostyuk’s 16-match clay-court winning streak. The Russian had lost both of her previous encounters with Kostyuk, which were in the Madrid Open final last month and the Brisbane quarter-finals in January.

In her on-court interview, Andreeva described Kostyuk as an “amazing player” and said she was happy she got “revenge” for the Madrid final.

“I’m still very, very nervous. I was very nervous coming into this match. Obviously, she’s had an amazing season,” Andreeva said.

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“Until this match, she hasn’t lost a match on clay [in 2026], so of course that puts a lot of pressure. Yeah, she’s an amazing player, a very tough opponent.

“I’m just, first of all, super happy with the way I played today. Then I’m happy that I got a revenge for Madrid final. And then as well, I’m happy that I’m in my first-ever Grand Slam final.

“All of these feelings combined, it’s amazing. I’ve never felt anything like this before, and I’m just very excited about the last match here in Paris.”

Andreeva added: “The conditions were very tough today. It was windy, I couldn’t understand which direction the wind was going, and it was very tough.

“But I’m just happy that I was able to stay focused and I told myself to accept everything that happens today on the court because today was one of those days when I felt like everything could happen and it was a little bit unpredictable.

“So I just told myself that, no matter what happens, I’m just gonna fight, give my best, and if she ends up winning, she’s gonna have to really work for it and fight.

“I don’t know, with this kind of mindset, I ended up winning the match, and I’m just very happy about it.”

Andreeva will play either Diana Shnaider or Maja Chwalinska in the final at the clay-court Grand Slam.

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