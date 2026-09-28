A former Russian tennis star believes it is “just a matter of time” until Mirra Andreeva joins the growing list of Russian players to change their sporting nationality.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022, Russia and Belarus have been banned from the Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup, and the United Cup.

Tennis players from both Russia and Belarus (a Russian ally) have competed as neutral athletes on the ATP and WTA tours, rather than under the flag of their nation. Russian players were allowed to compete at the 2024 Olympics as neutral athletes.

In June, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to provisionally lift its ban on Russian athletes competing at the Games.

Since the war in Ukraine began, a host of Russian players have chosen to change their sporting nationality, with Alina Charaeva, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Alisa Oktiabreva and Anna Blinkova all making the switch this year.

In 2025, Daria Kasatkina, Maria Timofeeva, Kamila Rakhimova, Anastasia Potapova and Polina Kudermetova all left Russia to start representing other nations.

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WTA world No 5 Andreeva, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open, is currently the highest-ranked Russian player on either tour.

In an interview with Sport RBC, former world No 9 Andrei Chesnokov predicted that the 19-year-old star will stop representing Russia.

“I think Andreeva will leave, it’s just a matter of time,” said the seven-time ATP Tour singles titlist, who played from 1985 to 1999.

“She lives and trains in France, so she will definitely leave, but our other leaders at the top… The trend now is that they all leave. You see, everyone chooses what’s most comfortable for them.”

During the Australian Open in January, Andreeva was asked about the possibility of changing her citizenship.

“I haven’t even thought about it, I’ve heard and seen it lately, especially about Kasatkina and how she changed her citizenship,” said Andreeva.

“Many players have switched, but I’m going to keep playing as I am, I haven’t had any offers or anything like that, so for now, I’ll continue as is.

“It doesn’t bring any extra pressure for me; I’m just doing my thing on the court. I focus on how to improve and be a better tennis player.”

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