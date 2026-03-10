Mirra Andreeva could not hold back the emotions as her defence of the Indian Wells title ended at the third round stage, after she lost 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 against Katerina Siniakova.

With 1,000 points to defend in this tournament after her memorable win in the final against Aryna Sabalenka last year, Andreeva was under huge pressure to have a deep run in Indian Wells.

Yet this defeat means 935 ranking points will fall off her record, with her position in the top 10 of the WTA Rankings now under threat.

This was a brutal defeat for the 18-year-old who appeared to have the match in the palm of her hands for most of the two-hour and 48-minute marathon.

Andreeva’s anguish was evident for all to see as she screamed at her coaching box and appeared to order them to leave the arena at the end of the second set.

She also recieved a warning at that point from the chair umpire after a huge racket smash and she then crunched another frame into the ground when she lost that match.

Her parting shot for Indian Wells 2026 was an angry scream into the direction of the Indian Wells fans as she left the court, with some booing her.

This was a difficult moment for a teenager who is still coming to terms with her rapid rise up the tennis rankings and there is no doubt that the ranking points she was trying to defend in Indian Wells would have added to the tension that overflowed during and after the match.

Andreeva’s camp will now need to rally around the Russian as she looks to find some balance after this big defeat, with her comments prior to her Indian Wells title defence highlighting the challenges she is facing.

“I think it’s pretty complicated to have a regular life when you travel all year long to different countries, but, you know, the best I can do is to try to bring my family with me on the tournaments,” she said.

“Now, we can also try to bring our puppy, as well, and it’s the first time that I’ve travelled to the tournament with a dog, so it’s also a new experience for me, how to not just focus on myself but also take care of another little creature that just follows me around everywhere.

“So it’s also something new to me, so, you know, the best I can do is to just have the family around me almost all of the time, and that’s what helps the most for me.”

Andreeva is a great asset to the women’s game and moments like this are inevitable for a player so young.

It can only be hoped that tennis fans around the world appreciate the pressure this young athlete is under as she develops as a person and on the court.

Andreeva’s defeat is good news for another rising star of women’s tennis, with Viktoria Mboko set to hold on to her place in the top 10 of the rankings as she is now ahead of Andreeva in position No 9 of the live rankings.

