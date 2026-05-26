17-year-old Moise Kouame has become one of the stories of Roland Garros so far by dumping out Marin Cilic in his opening round match at the Grand Slam.

The Frenchman is expected to be one of the sports’ next top players, having picked up his first ATP Tour victory earlier this year at the Miami Open, but he has yet to truly back that up with a big performance on the biggest stage.

That is, until, now. Kouame played a superb match to dispatch Cilic in straight sets by a scoreline of 7-6, 6-2, 6-2. Cilic looked to be suffering from a shoulder injury, but the young Frenchman showed excellent poise to get over the line against the former Grand Slam champion.

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In beating Cilic at Roland Garros, Kouame has become the youngest player in the Open Era to defeat a Grand Slam champion in Men’s Singles at Roland Garros, according to OptaAce.

The 17-year-old has achieved the feat at a younger age than some of the greatest male players to ever play the sport, including Mats Wilander and Boris Becker.

Youngest players to defeat Grand Slam champions at Roland Garros

Moise Kouame – 17 years and 81 days

Michael Chang – 17 years and 97 days

Guy Forget – 17 days and 140 days

Boris Becker – 17 years and 187 days

Mats Wilander – 17 years and 275 days

Kouame achieved the feat 16 days younger than Michael Chang managed in 1989, when he defeated Ivan Lendl in the fourth round of the competition. Chang went on to win the French Open that year, so it could be a mighty good omen for the young Frenchman.

That is not the only Grand Slam record that Kouame was able to break thanks to his superb victory against Cilic either, as he has carved out more tennis history with his breakthrough Slam victory..

The Frenchman has become the first-ever player born in 2009 to win a Grand Slam match and he’s done so before a player born in 2008 has managed the feat.

The 17-year-old has also become the youngest male player to win a Grand Slam match since since Bernard Tomic when he picked up a victory at the 2009 Australian Open.

He has become the youngest male player to win at Roland Garros for 35 years, when Dinu Pescariu defeated Felipe Rivera in the 1991 competition.

Additionally, Kouame has become the youngest Frenchman to win a Grand Slam match for 46 years, when Thierry Tulasne beat Ricardo Ycaza at the 1980 US Open.

Kouame, who has received a wild card for his home Grand Slam, will now await the winner of Cameron Norrie vs Daniel Vallejo in the second round.