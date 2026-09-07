The future of women’s tennis is in great hands with all-time great Monica Seles left in awe by Alex Eala and Iva Jovic’s encounter at the US Open.

Rising stars Eala and Jovic met in the third round at the hard-court Grand Slam in New York and they produced a humdinger that lasted more than three hours before the American wrapped up the 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 win.

The rivalry, both on the court and in the stands, was energetic with the duo slugging it out in front of an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd that supported both players throughout the match despite the majority of fans being pro-Eala.

It was intense throughout and Jovic summed it all up with the 18-year-old stating: “It took losing my earrings, falling literally flat out on the floor, cuts on my knees, mental breakdowns. It took literally everything.”

And both left an impression on Seles as the former world No 1 took to social media to express her joy at watching the youngsters put on a show at Flushing Meadows.

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“Last night’s US Open match was on 🔥. The intensity in every single point was 🙉. I wish it was a 3 out of 5 set match as I didn’t want it to end,” the nine-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Instagram.

Jovic will continue her US Open story against fellow American Coco Gauff – who defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-3, 6-4 – in the fourth round and she will take a lot of confidence from beating the impressive Eala.

“I couldn’t believe what just happened,” the teenager said after reaching the round of 16 for the first time New York. “We were both in the positive with the winners versus unforced errors, so it was just really, really high level.

“That gives me a lot of confidence, to be able to beat someone who is playing arguably top five tennis right now, with the summer that she’s had.

“I think if I can replicate that, it’s going to be good.”

For Eala, it is the end of a Grand Slam season that has delivered plenty of highlights as she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and now the third round at the US Open with both being career firsts.

The 21-year-old Filipina took to Instagram to share her feelings after her journey in New York came to an end, writing: “Live for the chase. Immense gratitude for what I’ve been through this week. US Open ‘26, a forever kind of memory.”