Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his admiration for Jannik Sinner’s game as he revealed what he would like to “steal” from his biggest rival.

Alcaraz and Sinner sit first and second respectively in the ATP Rankings, and they have a huge lead over the chasing pack, with world No 3 Alexander Zverev over 7,000 points adrift of the latter.

The head-to-head between the pair is 10-6 in Alcaraz’s favour, with Sinner having won their most recent encounter in the final of the ATP Finals in November. They will meet for the first time in 2026 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday.

Alcaraz is vying for his second consecutive Monte Carlo title and fifth clay-court Masters 1000 crown, while Sinner is chasing his maiden clay-court Masters title.

In his press conference after his quarter-final victory over Alexander Bublik in Monte Carlo, Alcaraz was asked if he would like to “imitate” or “steal” anything from Sinner’s game.

“Well, I just have couple of things, to be honest,” the seven-time Grand Slam champion began.

“The transitions, the transitions to defend, when he is defending, to attack. The way that he makes a really good approach to the ball and go aggressive… I don’t know how to explain it, to be honest.

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“But it is the way he just approaches the ball that’s incredible. It seems that he just hits the ball every time in the sweet point in the racket, and that’s something I really look [at] a lot of times.

“One other thing is the serve; he has improved a lot the serve, the last, I don’t know, six months. Both [first and second serve].

“So it’s just something I really want it to be better, and just seeing sometimes what he has done different in the last six months and trying to see how I can put it in myself.

“Yeah, I would say those things are just really impressive, and sometimes I just look at him.”

The ATP world No 1 ranking is on the line for the winner of the Alcaraz-Sinner showdown in Monte Carlo.

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