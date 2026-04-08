A former ATP player was left “speechless” after Daniil Medvedev was whitewashed in an astonishingly one-sided loss to Matteo Berrettini at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters.

Berrettini, the world No 90, destroyed 10th-ranked Medvedev 6-0, 6-0 in just 49 minutes in the second round of the clay-court Masters 1000 tournament.

The 29-year-old Italian, who has been ranked as high as sixth, won 50 of the 67 points played in the match.

The 2021 Wimbledon finalist is the fifth player to ‘double bagel’ (win 6-0, 6-0) a player in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings.

Medvedev, a former world No 1 and US Open champion, did not even get to deuce on his own serve as he hit just three winners and committed 27 unforced errors in an abject display.

After losing serve in the second game of the second set, Medvedev’s frustration boiled over as he obliterated his racket.

A Daniil Medvedev tennis racket smash for the ages 😲 pic.twitter.com/IWBz8Iu9gx — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 8, 2026

It is the first time Medvedev has lost a match without winning a single game in his ATP Tour career.

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Gilles Muller, a former ATP world No 21, was stunned by what he had witnessed while commentating on Tennis TV.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like this, to be honest. A bit speechless here,” said the Luxembourger.

Muller went on to add: “I’m sure he (Berrettini) doesn’t mind. He’s happy with the win like this. Probably even gonna book the practice court to get some more hitting done.

“Tough to speak about the numbers here. 5.7 the performance rating [for Medvedev], I think that says it all. It shouldn’t take anything away from Berrettini, who was very solid, who was very focused, who did the job.

“It was quite a shocking performance there from Daniil Medvedev. He just got nothing going. Nothing working. It was one of those days.”

Berrettini reacted to his staggering win in his interview with Tennis TV.

“I think it was definitely one of the best performances of my life. I think I missed three shots in the whole match, and it’s not easy, especially with a tricky player like Daniil,” said Berrettini.

“I think the gameplan was perfect and my weapons were working pretty well. I risked a little bit in the first game facing two break points. After that, I felt I was playing better than him. I wouldn’t expect to win like that, it doesn’t happen that often.

“But at the same time, I kept my focus because I know one break, two breaks, it’s not enough sometimes, so I kept pushing and I got the win.”

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