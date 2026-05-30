Naomi Osaka believes she is a lot “calmer” these days after reaching the fourth round of the French Open for the first time.

Despite winning four Grand Slams between 2018 and 2021, Osaka has always struggled on the clay of Paris.

The 28-year-old had never been past the third round, and before this year’s tournament, Osaka had a lifetime record of eight wins and seven losses there.

However, after beating Laura Siegemund, Donna Vekic, and Iva Jovic, the 16th seed is into the second week of Roland Garros for the first time.

After her tight three-set win over teenager Jovic, the Japanese outlined what is different about her run to the last 16 this time round.

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Osaka said in her post-match press conference, “I think I’m just a lot calmer now. I feel like in the previous years, I just wanted it so much, and now, obviously, I do want it, but I accept that it’s a process, and maybe it’ll eventually come, and maybe it won’t, but I just have to, you know, enjoy it while it lasts.”

Next up for Osaka – who became a mum in mid-2023 – is a crunch clash with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian leads their head to head 2-1, with her two wins coming this year in Indian Wells and Madrid.

Osaka, who beat Sabalenka at the 2018 US Open, won the first set in their most recent encounter before the Minsk-born player came back to win in three in Madrid.

When asked if she could take much from their two 2026 encounters, she replied, “I don’t really know. I didn’t know that (this is their third meeting this year), so I don’t know, YOLO, like, whatever.

“I feel like I played a pretty good match in Madrid. I think I just dipped in the second and third set, so hopefully just keep the consistency and keep trying to be aggressive, and whatever happens, happens.”

Over the years, Osaka has suffered from multiple abdominal and hamstring injuries, along with hand, ankle, back, and knee problems. Right now, though, she is injury free and is feeling positive.

The former world No 1 also aimed a cheeky dig at the 500 event Stuttgart, where she has withdrawn multiple times (2019 and 2021).

She added, “I definitely feel that way, especially on this surface. In the past, I’d usually get injured in Stuttgart, shout out Stuttgart, and then I’d kind hobble my way over to this tournament, but no, I have been feeling pretty good.

“Obviously, I got injured in Australia, and then the sunshine swing (Indian Wells and Miami) wasn’t the greatest for me, but I really wanted to make it a goal to do really well on clay and grass. I don’t want this to be my last round. I want to keep going. I just want to keep focusing on every match.”

Whether she can continue this French Open run remains to be seen.

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