Naomi Osaka forgot to praise her opponent after losing the Canadian Open final.

Naomi Osaka’s former coach Brad Gilbert has become the latest voice to criticise the Japanese player after she did not mention Victoria Mboko in her loser’s speech.

Osaka said just 45 words, none of which were ‘Victoria Mboko’, in her post-match speech after she lost 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 in the Canadian Open final.

Failure to congratulate her opponent has led many to criticise Osaka, a player Mboko has previously said was one of her role models, and the four-time Slam winner took to social media to apologise to her opponent.

“Thanks, Montreal, it’s been a really great run,” wrote the 27-year-old.

“I also want to say sorry and congratulations to Victoria. You played a great match and have an amazing career ahead! I realise I didn’t congratulate you on the court.

“Honestly, I was in a daze and I was so focused on not having the same speech as IW 2018 finals or the Jenny/Jennifer situation that I tried to make my speech as short as possible. Thanks everyone for the week, see you in NY.”

But her former coach Gilbert said the 27-year-old should have congratulated her opponent on the court, bringing up Osaka’s “struggles with social anxiety” and suggesting she “let the last few games go.”

“After losing 7/6 in 3rd, I know Osaka struggles with social anxiety, but gosh congratulate your opponent,” he said on Twitter.

“Especially one that looked up to you, not to mention you just let the last few games go in a final.”

A rare voice of support for Osaka has been Andy Roddick who suggested it is only in tennis where losing players are expected to speak to the media so soon after defeat.

“She didn’t really want to expand a lot in the post-match speeches,” he said on his Served podcast.

“I see people are saying ‘she should’ve said…’, I don’t know, we’re the only sport that is forced to talk after we lose.

“Obviously, we’re not our best selves in that situation, and if people are, great, if they’re not, they’re not.

“I would rather her be friendly with Vicky Mboko all the time than at Grandstand in front of a microphone.

MORE NEWS ON T365

Carlos Alcaraz faces Davis Cup challenge with key match just days after US Open

‘That man destroyed a lot of my life’ – Novak Djokovic’s former coach ‘can’t forgive’ one rival

“I don’t know if either is true, but Naomi [Osaka] is generally well-liked, polite, everyone likes her, and she doesn’t give a lot sometimes when she’s not ready to give a lot, and that’s fine.

“If Michael Jordan did that, they’d be like ‘He’s such a competitor, he can’t get over it’.

“I used to actually use that example with Serena [Williams] all the time; she would go to press sometimes and be really salty.

“I’m like, if that’s Jordan, everyone is celebrating his saltiness, but when it’s Serena, everyone’s writing articles about how salty she is, I don’t know.. It’s fine.”

Read next: Carlos Alcaraz predicts ‘years ahead’ of Jannik Sinner rivalry in build up to US Open