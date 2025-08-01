Naomi Osaka could be a couple of wins away from securing a seeded position at the US Open as her fine form at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal continued with a victory against Jelena Ostapenko.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka secured a 6-2, 6-4 win against her higher-ranked opponent, with the victory allowing her to secure a leap into the top 40 of the live WTA Rankings.

She was due to face defending champion Jessica Pegula in the last-16 in Canada, but a shock defeat for the American against Anastasija Sevastova has thrown that section of the draw wide open.

Sevastova served up a stunning 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 against Pegula and will now face Osaka for a place in the quarter-finals.

If Osaka wins that match, she will be on the brink of a move into the top 32 of the WTA Rankings, as she looks to secure a seeded berth for the final major of 2025 in New York later this month.

Osaka is a two-time US Open champion and she appears to be finding some form days after confirming she had split from coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

“Merci Patrick,” wrote Osaka on her social media platforms as she confirmed the split with the former coach of Serena Williams.

“It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met and I’m sure I’ll see you around.”

Mouratoglou also posted a warm message for Osaka on his LinkedIn page, as he looked forward to his next challenge.

“Nothing lasts forever, Naomi,” wrote Mouratoglou. “What counts is what a collaboration has brought to each other and what lasts after. After ten months of collaboration, we have decided to part ways professionally.

“I am grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together. I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best.”

Osaka has already moved on following her split from Mouratoglou, as she has been working Tomasz Wiktorowski in Montreal.

One of the most experienced and successful coaches of recent years, is Wiktorowski has worked with Agnieszka Radwanska, Olga Danilovic and Iga Swiatek in recent years.

His experience appears to have had a positive impact on Osaka, who produced one of her most impressive performances since she returned to the game after becoming a mother.

