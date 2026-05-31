Naomi Osaka said it takes Nike ‘a year and a half’ and four fittings from them to create her outfits for the French Open.

Osaka has been making a lot of headlines for the outfits she wears as she enters the court with her most recent creation being displayed before her third round victory over Iva Jovic.

After the win, the 28-year-old was asked about the process she and Nike take to make them and she revealed it was a year and a half in the making.

“Honestly, I really love that you asked this question,” she said. “Because I have a lot of meetings with Nike, and I don’t think people realise how much time and effort they put into every outfit.

“So honestly, they plan it like a year and a half in advance, and that’s like minimum, and we have so many fittings throughout the year, because your weight can fluctuate, or the fabric can change a little bit.

“So there’s a lot of effort that goes into it, but if you’re asking, the exact amount of fittings I want to say at least four.”

Osaka’s outfits have not pleased everyone though and her first round opponent Laura Siegemund said it was tennis, not a “fashion show.”

“I couldn’t care less,” Siegemund told TNT Sports. “I come here to play tennis, not to put on a fashion show. And if others want to put on a fashion show, then they should go ahead and do it. That’s totally fine with me.

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“I find something else problematic. In our sport, at every tournament they count every second, right up until you’ve unpacked your water bottle. But she can have a minute and a half to change. I have a problem with that, because these rules simply exist and they are what they are – every second is now being watched so closely for us.

“And I also think that with performances like these, every second should be accounted for. That’s the only thing regarding the rules that I don’t think is okay and where, once again, bigger names are treated differently.”

Osaka next faces Aryna Sabalenka for a place in the fifth round of the French Open. Asked for her biggest learning ahead from her previous matches against that opponent, she said being aggressive would be key.

“I don’t really know,” she said of her previous matches. “I kind of just like YOLO, like whatever.

“I feel like I played a pretty good match in Madrid. I think I just dipped in the second and third set, so hopefully just keep the consistency and keep trying to be aggressive, and whatever happens, happens.”