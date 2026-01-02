Naomi Osaka lost her first match of 2026 as she battles with an illness.

Naomi Osaka revealed she has been battling an illness since Christmas Eve and said it “sucks” as a way to start her 2026 season.

Osaka was defeated 6-4, 6-2 by World No.52 Maria Sakkari to kick off her United Cup but was in a surprisingly reflective mood afterwards, suggesting there was plenty of positives to take.

“Honestly I thought it wasn’t a bad first match for what it was. I’m I guess just thankful that I have another match that I get to play.

“I think just, like, trying new things. For me, I feel like I definitely could have been more aggressive on the returns. I think I did that a little bit towards the end. But learning not to be afraid of mistakes and kind of just going for it from the beginning.

“Then also just trying not to be so predictable, which is something that I knew about myself since US Open. Again, I’m kind of afraid to make mistakes. So just trying to, like, break that limitation in my mind.”

She did though reveal she has been battling an illness and was seen coughing during the match. Osaka said she has had the problem since Christmas Eve and it “sucks” to be carrying that into the new year.

“I’m not operating at the percent that I want to be operating at, which kind of sucks because, like, I had a really good off-season so I thought I was going to do really well here. Then I got really sick. I think I’m at the tail end of that, but still not amazing.

“So yeah, I feel like for me, I’m just trying to get better every day. Obviously I had a cough, like a runny nose, like all that nasty stuff, yeah. Hopefully it goes away before the Australian Open.

“Honestly, it’s been a minute, which is why I’m shocked that I still have it. I think I got it from my daughter (smiling). I want to say like before Christmas Eve.

“It’s been tough. Also for me, that’s why I also really appreciate being here because you feel the team atmosphere, it makes you want to go out and do your best and do something.

“I feel very apologetic that I couldn’t get the win. I don’t know, we’re all here to try our best. If it doesn’t work out, it sucks, but we’re going to just try again another day.”

