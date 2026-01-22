Naomi Osaka appeared visibly frustrated on court after a tense conclusion to her Australian Open second-round clash versus Sorana Cirstea — with the Romanian apparently angry at the 16th seed talking to herself during the match.

Former world No 1 Osaka and tennis veteran Cirstea, who is playing her final season on tour, contested an entertaining three-set match inside the Margaret Court Arena, with the 16th seed battling her way to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 triumph.

The Japanese prevailed despite having to take a medical timeout early in the third set, though the match has been partially overshadowed by a tense exchange between the two following the match.

Serving down 4-2 in the final set, world No 41 Cirstea complained to the umpire, seemingly about Osaka saying “come on” to herself between the Romanian’s first and second serves.

The Romanian would ultimately lose her serve just a few points later, with Osaka proceeding to serve out the match at the first time of asking.

Cirstea did not make eye contact with Osaka in the traditional post-match handshake, and the two then exchanged words during a short but tense conversation, with the Romanian appearing to criticise Osaka for her behaviour.

Two-time Australian Open champion Osaka appeared visibly frustrated during her on-court interview with former WTA player Chanda Rubin and, when asked what it took to win the match, the Japanese issued a public rebuke to Cirstea’s criticism.

“Apparently, a lot of ‘come ons’ that she was angry about, but whatever,” said Osaka. “I mean, I tried to play well. I think I hit a lot of unforced errors, but I tried my best.

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic Australian Open theory questioned by leading injury expert

Stan Wawrinka breaks stunning Grand Slam record with epic Australian Open victory

“She’s a great player — I think this was her last Australian Open, so, okay, sorry she was mad about it.”

When further asked by Rubin whether it was her “come ons” that caused the tension between the two, the four-time Grand Slam winner insisted that Cirstea could have spoken to her during the match.

Osaka added: “I think so, but she could have asked me…I’m sorry.”

The tension between the two has somewhat overshadowed what had been an intriguing contest, with Osaka playing the second straight three-set match of her campaign.

The 28-year-old made headlines across the globe with her stunning walk-on outfit on Tuesday, and then battled past Antonia Ruzic with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

Osaka is now back into the third round of the Australian Open for the second straight year, though the Japanese was forced to retire injured against Belinda Bencic twelve months ago.

She will now look to reach the fourth round of the tournament for the first time since 2021 — when she lifted the second of her two titles at the tournament — on her return to court on Saturday.

The 16th seed will be up against qualifier Maddison Inglis, who is the last Australian left standing in the women’s singles draw.

Should Osaka defeat Inglis, she could then face Iga Swiatek in the fourth round.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Emma Raducanu’s latest comments hint at another big change – could it be the end of another coach?