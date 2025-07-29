Naomi Osaka names new coach after shock Patrick Mouratoglou split

Naomi Osaka has announced her latest coach after a surprise split from Serena Williams’ former mentor Patrick Mouratoglou.

The world No.53 only started working with renowned coach Mouratoglou in September but took to Twitter over the weekend to announce they were parting ways.

“Merci Patrick,” the 27-year-old wrote. “It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I’ve ever met and I’m sure I’ll see you around.”

Mouratoglou was similar in his praise for the player, saying he was “grateful for the trust, the journey and what we have built together” and told her that he “will always root for you.”

But as she prepares for the US Open, Osaka has announced she will begin working with new coach Tomasz Wiktorowski on a trial basis.

The Pole’s CV includes seven years with Agnieszka Radwanska from 2011-2018 in which she reached a Wimbledon final and No.2 in the world and more recently three years coaching Iga Swiatek on her way to the world No.1 spot.

With Wiktorowski in her box, Swiatek won the 2022 French Open, 2022 US Open, 2023 French Open, 2023 WTA Finals and the 2024 French Open.

Wiktorowski’s first work in the role for Osaka will come at the Canadian Open as Osaka gears up for the US Open next month.

Osaka defeated Canadian Ariana Arseneault in the Round of 128 and will face No.13 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 64.

The 27-year-old is looking to rediscover some form after more than four years without winning a slam.

Her most recent tournament, the Washington Open, saw her lose to Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the Round of 16.

The US Open remains her joint-best slam after she won their in 2018 and 2020 but she has not made it past the third round since then.

She has though received support from Serena Williams’ childhood coach Rick Macci who gave her some tips on what she should correct.

“Winning/losing is a fine line. Naomi can flip the script with the right choice and what she 100% needs and a proven voice. Her split step is way off and overall anticipation is on vacation. This can be corrected if it is explained in detail and no doubt her confidence will not bail,” the 70-year-old coach tweeted.

