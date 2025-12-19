Naomi Osaka has confirmed that she is “parting ways” with long-time agent Stuart Dugoid and agency Evolve — which she co-founded — ahead of the 2026 tennis season.

Former world No 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka is one of the biggest names in the sport, and her decision to launch her own sports agency back in 2022 attracted significant attention.

The Japanese and Dugoid both left sports management powerhouse IMG to launch Evolve back in 2022, and the agency has developed significant power and influence in recent seasons.

Most notably, current WTA Tour world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and ATP Tour player Nick Kyrgios are both represented by Evolve, and the agency is a significant power player behind the much-discussed ‘Battle of the Sexes’ that the two will contest later this month.

Evolve also represents WTA Tour players such as Anna Kalinskaya, Eva Lys, and Iva Jovic, with its presence within the tennis world continuing to grow.

However, Osaka has now confirmed her surprise departure from the organisation that she helped co-found, with the 28-year-old also set to split from Dugoid as her long-time agent.

In a short statement posted on Instagram on Friday, the Japanese revealed she was “grateful” for her time with the company — though did not disclose her next move.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, writing this to say starting in the new year I’ll be parting ways with Evolve. It’s been a great run and I’m so grateful for all the memories shared.

Tennis News

Tim Henman issues Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper update ahead of United Cup campaign

Will Rafael Nadal become Carlos Alcaraz’s new coach? Former British No 1 gives his verdict

“When I make my decision on where I’ll go next, you’ll hear it from me. Thank you for supporting me always and I’m so excited for the year ahead!”

All eyes will be on where Osaka now moves to, with the 28-year-old remaining one of the most well-known and talked-about figures within tennis.

The Japanese has not lifted a WTA-level title since her victory at the 2021 Australian Open, though she remains a commanding figure in the game.

After welcoming her first child, a daughter named Shai, in July 2023, Osaka returned to action at the start of 2024 and surged significantly up the WTA Rankings during the second half of 2025.

A run to the final of the Canadian Open in Montreal in August was followed by a semi-final showing at the US Open in September, the fifth Grand Slam semi-final of her career — and her first as a mother.

Osaka soared back inside the top 20 of the WTA Rankings as a result of those runs and ended 2025 ranked 16th in the world, positioning her well for further gains in 2026 and beyond.

The Japanese is set to start her season representing her home country at the United Cup in Perth, where she is in line to play Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and Maria Sakkari of Greece in Japan’s round-robin clashes.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Team Carlos Alcaraz: Who is in Spaniard’s entourage after shock Ferrero split?