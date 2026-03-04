Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has heaped praise on Victoria Mboko following the Canadian’s rapid rise up the WTA Rankings in recent months.

Mboko is widely recognised as one of the brightest talents in women’s tennis, and the 19-year-old has well and truly made a name for herself since the start of 2025.

The 19-year-old was ranked outside the top 300 at the start of 2025, though a string of ITF Tour titles saw her quickly progress up the WTA Rankings.

After making her French Open and Wimbledon debuts last summer and cracking the top 100, Mboko then soared to inside the top 30 after her stunning Canadian Open victory in August, beating four Grand Slam champions on her way to the WTA 1000 title.

Mboko ended 2025 by winning her second WTA Tour title at the Hong Kong Open, cracking the top 20 as a result.

And, she has already reached the WTA 500 Adelaide International and WTA 1000 Qatar Open final in 2026, with the latter result seeing her crack the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Many have predicted that the 19-year-old could be a future Grand Slam champion in the making, and tennis legend Navratilova is among those left impressed by the Canadian’s progression.

Speaking to the WTA Tour, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion offered a glowing assessment of Mboko’s key strengths and her progression within the sport.

Tennis News

Coco Gauff left worried as her coach is ‘stuck’ in Middle East amid ‘unnecessary’ conflict

Why Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek would make history with 2026 Indian Wells victories

“Her rise has been very meteoric, just crazy,” said Navratilova.

“She’s a great athlete and she doesn’t have many weaknesses. Solid on both wings, moves well.

“Her biggest thing was being injured. She was strapped up like crazy at the Australian Open, in Doha, I thought she was going to default — and she kept winning … She’s a competitor.

“I think she embraces the challenge. And technically solid, there’s nothing to break down in her game. Good shot selection. She’s got choices. Her tennis IQ is working well — and she’s just getting started.”

Navratilova’s comments come ahead of action in Indian Wells, with Mboko set to make her debut appearance at the tournament this coming fortnight.

The 19-year-old was not in qualifying action at the WTA 1000 event in 2025, but enters the main draw this year as the 10th seed — a further indicator of her progression within the game.

As one of the 32 seeded players in the women’s singles draw, Mboko receives a round-one bye in Indian Wells and will take on either Kimberly Birrell or Oksana Selekhmeteva in the second round.

Mboko is then projected to face 23rd seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round, before a potential encounter with sixth seed and two-time Grand Slam finalist Amanda Anisimova in round four.

She will also be in doubles action in Indian Wells this fortnight, partnering with close friend — and emerging rival — Mirra Andreeva.

After Indian Wells, the Canadian is then set to make her debut at the Miami Open, the second half of the ‘Sunshine Double’.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: WTA Indian Wells Predictions: Sabalenka and Rybakina shine as Gauff, Swiatek go deep