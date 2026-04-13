Netflix confirm Rafa Nadal documentary release date with first trailer dropped

Netflix has released a trailer for a new documentary focused on Rafa Nadal which will release during the French Open.

The American streaming service has a long history of producing sport documentaries and Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam winner, seems a very apt subject to portray.

But Nadal’s career was not so straightforward with arguably no top level player suffering as many injuries as the Spaniard and that appears to be the focus of the documentary.

In the trailer, which was released on Netflix’s social media accounts, Nadal is seen playing on court but also in the treatment room and spoke of his desire to keep playing.

“People think I was a winner,” he said in the trailer. “I am not a winner. I am a competitor.”

“What always motivated me is the desire to keep fighting.

“You can’t be a great champion if you don’t do things that are truly difficult.”

His relentless grit is his greatest legacy. This is the definitive documentary on an all-time great: Rafa Nadal. Rafa premieres May 29. pic.twitter.com/Hz8aP8TEYW — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2026

It will release on May 29, a week into the French Open, and is directed by Emmy Award winner and Oscar nominee Zach Heinzerling.

A description from Netflix reads:

Behind the titles, the records, and the victories, there is a story that has never been told. Today, Netflix unveiled the release date, teaser, and first-look images of Rafa, a documentary series about Rafael Nadal, which will premiere on Netflix on May 29. The series offers never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive access to the tennis champion, his family, and his inner circle during Nadal’s final year on the ATP Tour in 2024. Over four episodes, the series provides an intimate and deeply human portrait of one of the greatest legends in sport.

Rafa retraces Nadal’s remarkable journey with cinematic scope, combining testimonies from those who know him best—on and off the court—with unseen moments that reveal what lies behind the legend. From his beginnings at just three years old to his return to competition in 2024, the documentary not only shows the evolution of a champion, but also the physical and emotional toll that has shaped his path, as he faces time and again Nadal’s most constant rival: his own body. Rafa spotlights a candid and vulnerable superstar, and each episode goes beyond tennis to explore the life, story, and legacy of an unparalleled icon.

The series also features some of the most prominent figures in world tennis, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and John McEnroe, as well as testimonies from his team, family, and close circle, offering a comprehensive and unprecedented look at Nadal, his impact on the sport, and his influence beyond competition.