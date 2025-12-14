Tennis podcasts are becoming more popular with each passing week and now a new show is set to shake up the sport’s landscape as ‘Off Court with Greg’ is set to launch, led by former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

The 1997 US Open finalists was once the holder of the record for the fastest serve recorded in tennis, with his stinging 149mph serve the mark all big servers were trying to beat until Andy Roddick took the mark a little higher.

Now Rusedski is entering a tennis podcast landscape that is led by Roddick, who has made a huge impact with his Serve podcasts that offer pointed opinions and exclusive interviews with the biggest names in the sport.

Tennis365 journalist Kevin Palmer will join Rusedski on Off Court with Greg, along with respected tennis coach and content maker Ashley Neaves, with the trio offering very different perspectives on the sport.

Speaking to Tennis365 ahead of the launch of Off Court with Greg, Rusedski explained why he was launching a podcast, as he is keen to take tennis fans behind the stories and offer strong views on the big talking points in the sport.

“Off Court with Greg will not be afraid to tackle the big talking points in tennis and we will have plans to get some great guests on to bring the sport to a new audience,” said Rusedski.

“I will be joined by Tennis365 journalist and the reason I wanted him on the show is he has always asked the tough questions and has never been afraid to talk about the contentious issues in our sport.

“Ashley Neaves is coming to our show from another world, as he has worked at a high level as a coach and also has a very big following on his social media platforms. Ashley is so much more than a tennis influencer and he is passionate about the sport and as expect in his field.

“This is a great team to launch a new tennis podcast and I’m excited to see some of the stories we speak about onto podcast appearing on Tennis365.”

Tennis365 will be a home for Off Court with Greg stories, with the opening episode featuring contributions from top players Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud and coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

“It has been inspiring to step into Greg’s world and see the drive and passion he has to make what seems like a challenging prospect a reality in double quick time,” said Tennis365 journalist Kevin Palmer.

“I only spoke to Greg about this idea last month, but Greg has ensured that we have taken Off Court with Greg is now a reality and we have big plans for what comes next.

“It will also be great news for Tennis365 readers as we will have all the big exclusives from the show and there are plans to get some amazing guests on.”

Off Court with Greg launches on Monday, December 15 and will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple News and other podcast platforms.