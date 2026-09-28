Once in a while, a buzz ripples through the tennis grapevine when a brand new racket is released and excitement around the eye-catching new Wilson Defyer set pulses racing like few before it in recent years.

The striking red frame quickly became one of the most sought after tennis rackets on the market when it was released earlier this year, with the increasingly influential band of tennis influencers among those to get the first chance to test it out.

Early verdicts were all positive and the endorsement of some Wilson-sponsored players who not long in coming and they switched to using the new frame.

Karen Khachanov, Sebastian Korda and Peyton Stearns confirmed they would be using the new Defyer and then the racket received a huge publicity boost as the returning Holger Rune signed up to be a key brand ambassador.

“I was instantly drawn to this racket when I first started playtesting with Wilson,” says Rune. “They have been supportive of my recovery, and I can’t wait to compete with Defyer when I hit the court.”

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Rune’s choice of racket would have been a crucial part of his armoury as he returned after a long injury lay-off following a reported Achilles tendon injury at the back end of last season.

Changing rackets and possibly also a string pattern can have physical side effects, and Rune must have been impressed by the reaction he was getting on the ball when he put the Defyer through it’s paces.

Wilson Labs, Wilson’s Innovation Hub, launched this project last year with a clear objective: build a racket that could withstand the evolving playing conditions on court, where players are stronger and faster than ever before.

The prototype, an all-black racket with a red mark on the side, immediately gained attention and curiosity from the global tennis community.

Wilson extended playtesting efforts to the collegiate level and additional professionals, such as Rune and Moise Kouame, who went on to emerge as new ambassadors for the brand.

With the positive player feedback received, Wilson transformed these insights into the final product, with the end result promising to offer players of all levels power, spin and stability on their groundstrokes.

“What we’ve created with Defyer is truly special and is a testament to our promise of always listening to our players and delivering the best equipment for them to thrive,” says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Racquet Sports at Wilson.

“Defyer is centred around empowering athletes to push beyond their limits, never putting a ceiling on the greatness that they can achieve.”

Tennis365’s Wilson Defyer Verdict:

Tennis365 got a chance to test drive the brand new Defyer Concept Edition and it lived up to its billing on so many counts.

While the appearance of a racket should never impact your final decision on whether to make it your own, it’s hard not to be impressed by the slick and glossy final appearance of this frame.

Wilson’s publicity for this frame states they ‘fused motorsport-inspired design principles with cutting-edge tennis technology’, and this racket arrives in the same red associated with the Ferrari F1 team.

You can always tell when a racket has hit the mark aesthetically when other players at the tennis club comment on the frame and there was plenty of chatter when the Wilson Defyer was pulled out of our bag.

Of course, the key element of any racket is how it feels in the hand and the stability the Defyer offered was clear from the off.

This racket is said to be ‘built for aspiring high-level players who demand powerful, controllable spin to dominate baseline exchanges’, but the feeling we took from our test suggests this frame will also work for club players.

It felt like the sweet spot had a little more margin for error than most and when you connected with the ball perfectly, with the crunching sound coming off the racket and the pace of the ball offering instant gratification.

Developing solid technique and putting in the hours of practice required to maximise your potential will always be crucial to the development of any player, but there is no doubt a frame like the Wilson Defyer will increase your chances of shining on court.

You can buy it here.

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