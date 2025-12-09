The upcoming ‘Battle of the Sexes’ clash between world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios continues to stir debate and now the male player in this contentious clash has been accused of ‘choosing to represent misogyny’ in scathing comments.

Sabalenka and Kyrgios will lock horns in Dubai on December 28th, with the eyes of the world set to fall on a tennis match that has divided opinion.

While the interest in the contest will fuel debate around the sporting world, many have suggested this is not a match we need to see, especially if Sabalenka is well beaten.

Now broadcaster Katherine Whittaker has given her verdict on the contest, in the latest edition of the Tennis Podcast.

“Nick Kyrgios is a man that stands for something and that’s not an accident. He is choosing to stand for and represent misogyny,” said Whittaker.

“This is what Nick Kyrgios will be representing and fighting for in the self-titled Battle of the Sexes. A validation of his belittling of women’s tennis and the way he perceives women and women’s sport of being lesser purely on the basis of brute power.

“This event is a dog whistle. It feels like a dog whistle publicity stunt. A symbol of the populist Trumpian age of do-whistles and division and stupidity.”

This follows up from Whittaker’s previous comments, as she made her position clear on the event.

“I see absolutely nothing to be gained for women’s tennis – I see only bleakness,” she told BBC Sport.

“It’s a crass commercial venture and a vehicle for one of the most outspoken misogynists in tennis who just wants attention.

“If Sabalenka wins, she beats a man who is unfit and has been a total irrelevance for a number of years. What does she win? Nothing. Unless she wins 6-0 6-0, people will only find ammunition to fire at women’s tennis.

“If Kyrgios wins, he and others of the same mind will claim it legitimises everything he’s already spewing out. It’s disgusting to be giving him a platform.

“I find it utterly ludicrous this is going to be happening in 2025.”

Despite the pessimism around the event, Sabalenka and Kyrgios have been teasing fans with images of them appearing together ahead of their showdown in Dubai.

The big question mark must be around how fit Kyrgios will be after barely playing a competitive match over the last three years due to a series of injuries.

His knee problem has been especially challenging and images of him joking around with Sabalenka confirmed he is wearing bandages on his damaged knee a few weeks before the big match.