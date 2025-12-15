Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has confirmed that Nick Kyrgios will need a wildcard if he wants to compete at the event in 2026.

The 2026 Australian Open is set to take place from January 18 to February 1 next season, with former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios looking to make his latest comeback attempt.

The Australian has only played a limited number of matches since 2023 due to ongoing injury issues since the end of 2022, and has not played a singles match since the Miami Open back in March.

Kyrgios missed his home Grand Slam tournament in 2023 and 2024 due to his injuries and made a high-profile return to the event in 2025, though he was beaten in his round-one match by Jacob Fearnley.

The 30-year-old is currently down at 673rd in the ATP Rankings, well below the rankings cutoff to enter the men’s singles event in Melbourne next month.

And, the protected ranking of 21st he used to enter the 2025 tournament has now expired, shutting out another potential pathway for his entrance.

A wildcard looks like the only pathway through which the former world No 13 could enter the draw next year.

And, this has now been confirmed by tournament director Tiley, who was asked whether Kyrgios was set to play the tournament during a recent appearance on the event’s The Tennis podcast.

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz explains past Australian Open struggles as he reveals 2026 ‘hope’

2025 Next Gen ATP Finals Draw: Tien, Blockx & Prizmic the top seeds; prize money confirmed

“I don’t know, we’ll have to wait and see,” said Tiley.

“But he’s playing, which is good, he’s been playing events leading in, and I know he wants to play in the summer.

“So if he wants to play in the summer, it means he wants to play the Australian Open, but there’s still a lot of water that needs to go under the bridge.

“I think he’s beyond the period of a protected ranking, so he’s going to need a wildcard to play as far as I’m concerned.”

Despite an array of controversies on and off the court throughout his career, Kyrgios remains a major and largely popular star in Australia, and it seems likely that the tournament will ultimately award him a wildcard.

A handful of wildcard spots have already been awarded for both the men’s and women’s singles draw, but with potentially eight wildcard places available in each event, there will likely be a place for Kyrgios.

The 30-year-old has a 17-10 singles record from his ten previous appearances at the event, with his best run at the tournament being a quarter-final showing back in 2015.

He also memorably lifted the doubles title at the tournament back in 2022, partnering with compatriot and close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Read Next: Australian Open Entry List: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner headline, no Holger Rune, Nick Kyrgios needs wildcard