The reaction to Battle of the Sexes match between Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka has been coming in and the general consensus appears to be negative.

A host of high profile journalists on X were quick to suggest the 6-3, 6-3 win for Kyrgios counted for little in a match that failed to catch fire, with the reduced court Sabalenka was playing on one of many reasons why critics were quick to condemn the contest in Dubai.

Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski was quick to deliver his verdict in the latest of his Off Court Cuts show, that is part of his recently launched Off Court with Greg podcast.

“I asked before the match on our podcast whether it was a gimmick and the answer is… gimmick, gimmick gimmick,” said Rusedski.

“I did not enjoy it. I just thought Kyrgios was dictating. Let’s not forget he was No 671 in the world. Did we actually need this and was it good for tennis? I’m not so sure.

“It really didn’t feel like a match. Sabalenka is a brilliant tennis player. The world No 1, a multiple Slam winner. I just don’t think we need this for our sport.

“This is a guy who is not in shape and who hasn’t played for three years. You can see him sweating profusely on court and this just didn’t work for me.

“I’m a big of a purist and I’d rather watch the mixed doubles exhibition they had at the US Open. For me that is better value and a better advertisement of the game.”

Former British No 1 Annabel Croft also gave her verdict on the BBC and she also felt the Kyrgios vs Sabalenka spectacle failed to live up to it’s billing.

“I think it didn’t quite live up to what I thought it might be,” said Croft.

“That was a lot to do with how he played the game. He did what he does on the tour generally.

“He is a very awkward customer for anyone. Slice, choppy forehands, slow balling, awkwardness.

“The ball was moving a lot, particularly on his serve. The way it moved in the air, you could see she was returning way outside the court.

“He was very smart how he played. You felt like at any point he could dip into other gears.

“I didn’t feel like it showcased her enough, of what we know she is capable of.

“Perhaps it was disappointing for how it could have showcased her, but it had it’s moments.

“She certainly didn’t embarrass herself in any way. I didn’t expect her to win that match.

“I got the impression he would quite like to play her again. Next time, they must not take her first serve away. That was the huge difference between the two.

“It would have been much more interesting if she had her first serve. It takes away a major part of how she sets up her tennis.”

