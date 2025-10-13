Nick Kyrgios has criticised his former friend Andy Murray for not appearing on his podcast.

Nick Kyrgios said Andy Murray “acted too important” and revealed their friendship is over in an attack on the former pro.

Kyrgios’ personality has often rubbed his fellow pros up the wrong way but one player that seemed to be on good terms with him was Murray. Until now.

The outspoken Aussie said on a podcast that he does not consider Murray a friend anymore and merely a “colleague” whilst also criticising the Scot for not appearing on his podcast.

“I wouldn’t even know if he’s a friend anymore,” he said on the Unscripted podcast. “I guess he’s just like a colleague. We used to be closer.

“He was one of the people that was very supportive of me through there. But now we kind of don’t talk as much.

“I wanted him on a podcast and he acted too important. So there’s your truth. It’s like ‘bro, find some time.'”

Murray, since retiring in August 2024, has largely spent time away from public life and instead at home with his wife and four kids.

In the past, Kyrgios has praised Murray for helping the Australian with his mental health.

“Andy was always a big supporter of me,” Kyrgios said on Piers Morgan Uncensored in 2023. “As soon as I came on the tour, he kind of saw a work in progress and took me under his wing. He saw it [the self-harm] and he said, ‘What’s that on your arm?’ It was pretty bad at that stage.”

Even as far back as 2016, Murray has defended Kyrgios and suggested the media try too often to get under his skin.

“You guys try and wind him up the whole time,” Murray said. “It’s not really fair on him.

“When he makes a mistake, it’s fine. I don’t have a problem reporting on him making a mistake or doing something wrong.

“But it happens a lot where it doesn’t seem like he’s really done much in comparison to what other players are doing, and he’s the one that gets asked all the questions about it.

“I’m sure over time he’ll start to do better and understand better how to deal with all of the attention. But sometimes he hasn’t done loads wrong and he’s got a rough ride.”

